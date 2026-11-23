

Williams said in New York that the Fed must take actions over time to bring inflation back to its 2% goal in a timely and on a sustained manner.

He also told reporters following the event that he“would not exclude moving at consecutive meetings at all if that was what was needed.” According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, markets put the probability of a 25-basis-point hike in the December policy meeting at 95.1%, while odds of a 50 bps hike are at 4.9%.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams highlighted inflation concerns and said that the central bank still has“work to do” to bring it under control.

In a speech at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York, Williams said that“We must take actions over time that will ensure that we get inflation back to our 2% goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis.”

He also told reporters following the event that he“would not exclude moving at consecutive meetings at all if that was what was needed,” as he continued to watch for signs of a stronger economy and strength on the supply side, as well as increases in gasoline prices that could add to inflation pressures.

However, the central banker expressed confidence that inflation would move closer to the Fed's 2% target in 2027, before potentially hitting the goal the following year. He also added that while AI continues to pressure prices, there is“little evidence” that it will contribute to more persistent inflation.

Fed Expected To Hike At December Meeting

Williams' comments are in line with other policymakers, who indicated last week that the central bank would likely need to hike interest rates to keep inflation curtailed.

Last week, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that the central bank needs to“shock people” with at least a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in the December meeting as inflationary concerns continue to mount.

St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem also said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to control inflation ​and should act soon.

Williams also said that he's watching financial markets“very closely,” and that recent developments reflect“maybe more volatility than a fundamental reassessment of the prospects” for AI and its impact on the economy.

“The optimism and enthusiasm in the AI sector have been big drivers of the US economy of late,” he added.“If that were to change in a material way and in a sustained way, I think that it would affect my outlook.”

According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, markets put the probability of a 25-basis-point hike in the December policy meeting at 95.1%, while odds of a 50 bps hike are at 4.9%.

Some Market Experts Believe A Hike Would Be A 'Mistake'

A day earlier, some market experts voiced their concerns about a rate hike under current market conditions, including the rising cost of raising capital.

Pershing Square's (PS) Bill Ackman said in a social media post that he thinks the Fed is“about to make another mistake on December 9th” if it hikes interest rates under massively tightening financial conditions.

He noted that the cost of equity capital has increased materially, even as there has been a recent decline in the stock market. He also said that the Fed's 2% inflation ambition is misguided, adding that 3% inflation is more realistic.

Economist James E. Thorne backed Ackman's stance, saying in a post on X that,“Yes, the Fed is about to make another policy mistake.” He also noted that while the central bankers treat 2% inflation as a scientific constant, tt is a policy choice, and not a law of economics.

However, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor for Allianz SE, said in a post on X that not delivering a rate hike in December would be“very hard” for the Fed as“Expectations, measured by both market pricing and prediction markets, stand above 90% for a 25 bps hike” adding that“While this is not the first-best policy response, without the better (fiscal) alternative, the Fed is once again pushed to center stage.”

El-Erian however, added that a 50 bps hike, rather than 25 bps, would be“illl-advised” for both economic and financial reasons.“As to what comes after December, the picture is more complex, given the two-sided questions surrounding the AI spending boom, the fragility of the most interest-rate-sensitive sectors, etc....” he said.

Market Movements

U.S. benchmark indexes gained sharply on Monday following an announcement from Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) that it was reinstating Jensen Huang to the company as President, CEO and board member.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 0.11% overnight. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' at the time of writing. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) also edged higher in the overnight session, with sentiment in the 'bearish' territories.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), however, declined about 0.02% amid 'extremely bullish' sentiment.

One user said,“FED'S WILLIAMS SAYS 2027 WILL BE A YEAR OF LOWER INFLATION AND THAT WHAT HAS DRIVEN INFLATION UP RECENTLY HAS BEEN UNUSUAL FACTORS, WITH THE FED HAVING WORKED VERY HARD TO GET INFLATION DOWN AND MADE PROGRESS. Jensen back. Fed starting to backpedal their hawkish tone. What's left: End war and give Democrats something to keep their mouth shut on AI ban.”

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.23% amid 'bullish' sentiment.

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