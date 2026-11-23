MENAFN - GetNews)SpinningWheel Launches Free Android App for Its Online Wheel SpinnerThe app brings the web-based decision-making tool to Android devices for games, classroom activities, giveaways and everyday choices.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 23, 2026 - SpinningWheel has launched an Android app on Google Play, extending access to its free online wheel spinner to mobile users. The tool allows users to enter a list of options, create a customised wheel and spin it to select an outcome, providing a simple way to make everyday decisions and organise group activities.

The platform is designed for situations where a random selection can help settle a choice or determine participation. Examples include deciding what to have for dinner, selecting a film, assigning household chores, choosing students to answer classroom questions or determining the order of activities at a gathering. With the Android app, users can access the wheel spinner directly from their mobile devices, including when travelling, attending parties or participating in classroom activities.

Creating and Customising a Wheel

SpinningWheel allows users to enter their own options and generate a customised wheel in seconds. The wheel can accommodate a small number of choices or a longer list of names, and users can edit the entries whenever needed.

Once the options are added, users can press the spin button to generate a random selection. The spinning animation and accompanying tick sounds create a visual and audio experience as the wheel slows down and approaches its final result. This format turns routine selections into an interactive activity that groups can follow together.

Applications Across Everyday Activities

The wheel spinner can be used in different settings, depending on the choices entered by users.

At home, families can create wheels to decide dinner menus, select a film for the evening or distribute household responsibilities. Random selection offers an alternative to extended discussions over routine decisions.

In classrooms, teachers can use customised wheels to select students to answer questions, determine which group presents first or choose the next topic for discussion. Random selection can provide students with an opportunity to participate in classroom activities.

Content creators and streamers can also incorporate the tool into online activities, including selecting giveaway winners, choosing challenges and involving audiences in live decisions. At social gatherings, the wheel can provide prompts for games such as truth or dare, gift exchanges and family quizzes.

Seasonal Uses During the Holiday Period

The holiday season presents several opportunities to use random selection for family and group activities. SpinningWheel can be used to create customised wheels containing festive options such as baking cookies, watching a classic film, playing a board game or calling a relative. Families can spin the wheel to select an activity for the evening.

Friends can also use the tool to assign participants in a secret gift exchange, while classrooms can use it to select end-of-term activities. These examples demonstrate how a customised wheel can be adapted to different occasions and group preferences.

"People love a little bit of chance in their day," said Becky Stones, Founder of SpinningWheel. "A wheel turns a small decision into a fun moment you share with your friends, your family or a whole classroom. With the new Android app, that moment is always in your pocket."

Android App and Web Access

The SpinningWheel Android app is available on Google Play. The web version remains accessible free of charge through modern browsers on desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Users can continue creating and spinning customised wheels through the website or access the tool through the Android application.

The platform supports a range of uses, from making individual everyday choices to organising interactive activities at social gatherings, in classrooms and during holiday celebrations.

About SpinningWheel

SpinningWheel is a free online wheel spinner designed for decision-making, classroom activities, giveaways, games and celebrations. Users can create customised wheels by entering their own options through the website or Android app. The platform provides a simple, interactive way to make random selections for individual and group activities.

For more information, visit spinningwheel.