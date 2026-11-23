Zhongshan, Guangdong, China - November 23, 2026

Canton Fair Debut: Engineering Confidence for Hazardous Operating Environments

GUANGZHOU, China - On the bustling floor of the Canton Fair, international procurement managers and EPC project engineers gathered to evaluate next-generation industrial safety equipment. Amidst rigorous live product demonstrations, an EPC procurement representative from the Middle East noted, "In offshore oil and gas operations, thermal stability and enclosure integrity under extreme ambient heat determine whether a lighting fixture lasts months or years. Seeing these high-lumen units operate under sustained load gives our engineering teams total confidence." This direct market feedback highlights the growing international demand for certified safety components.

As a dedicated High Quality Atex Lamp Solutions Provider, EXLONTU showcased its comprehensive range of hazardous-area lighting and safety components.

Industry Outlook: Market Dynamics and Efficiency Trends in Hazardous-Area Lighting

The global hazardous-area lighting sector is undergoing a structural transition driven by stringent safety mandates, rising energy costs, and accelerating industrial automation. Facilities operating in oil refineries, offshore platforms, chemical processing plants, underground mining, and pharmaceutical cleanrooms face heightened regulatory oversight under ATEX and IECEx frameworks.

Modern industrial operators are actively replacing legacy high-pressure sodium and metal halide lamps with high-efficiency LED architectures. Key market vectors driving this transition include:

Energy Optimization and Reduced Thermal Footprint: High-lumen LED arrays reduce electrical consumption by 50% to 70% compared to legacy discharge lamps while generating significantly lower operational heat-a crucial parameter for T-class temperature ratings in volatile gas environments.

Extended Operational Life and Zero-Maintenance Goals: Industrial facilities incur significant operational expenditures when performing maintenance elevated above refinery structures or offshore decks. Solid-state LED solutions offer service lifespans exceeding 50,000 hours, drastically lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Corrosion Resistance and Ingress Protection: Chemical processing and offshore operations expose lighting fixtures to continuous salt spray, acidic atmospheres, and severe mechanical vibration, elevating IP66/IP67 ingress ratings and IK09/IK10 impact resistance to baseline industry requirements.

As safety standards evolve worldwide, industrial buyers increasingly seek manufacturing partners capable of delivering certified, high-lumen, and customized explosion-proof solutions backed by rigorous testing.

Authority and Engagement: Technical Demonstration at the Canton Fair

At the Canton Fair, EXLONTU demonstrated how its engineering capabilities align directly with global market demand. Industry trade shows serve as vital benchmarks where international buyers conduct technical evaluations, scrutinize certification documentation, and verify build quality in person.

Throughout the event, engineering delegates and regional distributors engaged directly with EXLONTU technical specialists. Visitors examined full-scale luminaire cross-sections, thermal management heat sinks, and copper-free aluminum alloy housings.

Live feedback from attendees reinforced market validation across target regions:

A European industrial safety importer highlighted the necessity of verifiable ATEX and IECEx compliance for seamless regional customs clearance and local industrial grid integration.

A Southeast Asian chemical facility manager emphasized the value of wide beam optics and uniform lumen output in reducing total fixture counts across large processing bays.

By pairing transparent technical specifications with live physical demonstrations, EXLONTU utilized the trade fair platform to reinforce its position as a reliable OEM and ODM partner for international buyers.

Corporate Competence, Application Scenarios, and Technical Innovation

Founded in 2016 in Zhongshan, China, Zhongshan Longtu Explosion-Proof Technology Co., Ltd. operating under the brand EXLONTU, specializes in certified LED explosion-proof lighting and electrical enclosures. Operating complete production, machining, surface treatment, and aging test facilities, EXLONTU maintains 100% pre-dispatch quality inspections across all manufacturing lines.

Core Product Portfolio & Application Scenarios

The company's product line covers explosion-proof floodlights, linear fixtures, high-bay lights, emergency lighting units, junction boxes, and terminal enclosures. These systems are specifically deployed across high-risk environments:

Oil & Gas Refineries and Offshore Platforms: High-vibration, salt-spray environments requiring robust enclosure sealing and wide thermal tolerance (-45°C to +85°C).

Chemical & Petrochemical Processing: Volatile vapor and dust zones requiring IIC flameproof ratings and corrosion-resistant powder coatings.

Underground Mining & Heavy Infrastructure: High-impact zones demanding IK09/IK10 mechanical protection ratings.

Featured Technical Highlight: SZK-TGD 300-400W Explosion-Proof LED Floodlight

A benchmark example of EXLONTU engineering is the SZK-TGD 300-400W High-Power Explosion-Proof LED Floodlight. Designed for large-scale hazardous area illumination, this heavy-duty fixture incorporates key engineering innovations:

Certification & Hazardous Area Rating: Certified under ATEX and IECEx standards specifically engineered for Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous gas environments.

Luminous Efficacy & Output: Delivers up to 150 lm/W high-output LED efficiency, providing superior illumination levels with significantly reduced power consumption.

Ingress & Mechanical Protection: Rated IP66 for ingress protection and IK09 for impact resistance, featuring a die-cast copper-free aluminum alloy housing and tempered glass lens.

Advanced Thermal Management: Features an integrated multi-channel heat sink architecture to maintain stable thermal dissipation and prolong driver operational life.

Service Life & Factory Warranty: Engineered for a 50,000-hour continuous service lifespan backed by a comprehensive factory warranty.

Through continuous technical refinement, EXLONTU combines factory-direct manufacturing control with tailored OEM/ODM customization, ensuring stable lead times and competitive pricing for global projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What certifications do EXLONTU explosion-proof lamps carry for international markets?

EXLONTU products carry ATEX, IECEx, CE, CCC, and ISO quality system certifications, making them fully compliant for deployment in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 21, and Zone 22 hazardous environments across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America.

How do EXLONTU fixtures perform in extreme temperature and high-corrosion environments?

The luminaires feature heavy-duty, copper-free die-cast aluminum housings coated with anti-corrosion electrostatic powder coatings. Products operate stably across ambient temperature ranges from -45°C to +85°C and hold IP66/IP67 ingress ratings against heavy rain, dust, and continuous salt spray.

What is the lead time for customized OEM or ODM explosion-proof lighting orders?

Standard product orders typically ship within two to three weeks. For specialized OEM/ODM projects requiring custom voltage configurations, beam angles, mounting brackets, or terminal entry layouts, lead times generally range from three to four weeks depending on order volume and tooling parameters.

Can high-lumen LED floodlights replace traditional HPS fixtures on existing structures?

Yes. High-lumen LED floodlights like the SZK-TGD series offer direct retrofit capability. A 300W LED fixture typically replaces a 700W to 1000W HPS lamp while cutting power consumption by over 50% and matching existing universal mounting bracket footprints.

What warranty coverage and technical support does EXLONTU provide for global engineering projects?

EXLONTU offers standard multi-year warranties up to 5 to 6 years depending on model specification. Technical support includes photometric lighting layout simulations, dialux design assistance, and direct engineering consultation for project installation requirements.

Engineering Support & Technical Consultation

Selecting the correct hazardous-area illumination scheme requires balancing photometrics, temperature classes, and physical environmental factors. For detailed datasheets, photometric files, or custom OEM/ODM consultations for upcoming refinery, marine, or processing plant projects, access official technical resources directly at .

About Us

Zhongshan Longtu Explosion‐proof Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: LONTU)

We are a professional manufacturer specialized in ATEX, CE certified LED explosion‐proof lighting products in Zhongshan, China.

Our product range covers explosion‐proof flood lights, linear lamps, emergency lights, junction boxes and related industrial lighting fixtures for hazardous areas such as chemical plants, petroleum, mining and offshore projects.

Founded in 2016, the factory owns complete production and testing facilities and supports OEM & ODM customization.

We focus on reliable explosion‐proof lighting solutions and provide competitive prices together with stable lead time for global buyers.