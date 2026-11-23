Zhongshan, Guangdong, China - November 23, 2026

As global manufacturing hubs accelerate their transition toward higher safety standards and energy-efficient infrastructure, the Guzhen Lighting Fair continues to serve as an influential international stage for lighting innovation and industrial sourcing. Within this dynamic marketplace, specialized manufacturers play a vital role in meeting rigorous hazardous-location demands. Positioned at the forefront of this sector, Zhongshan Longtu Explosion-proof Technology Co., Ltd. has established itself as a reliable Advanced Explosion Proof Floodlight Supplier, delivering certified safety solutions that protect personnel and critical operations worldwide.

Strategic Influence and Sourcing Dynamics at the Guzhen Lighting Fair

The Guzhen Lighting Fair serves as a cornerstone of the global illumination industry, leveraging China's premier lighting manufacturing cluster in Zhongshan to connect international buyers with cutting-edge engineering capabilities. Historically renowned for residential and commercial lighting, the fair has increasingly expanded its footprint into high-specification industrial applications, reflecting the surging global demand for specialized hazardous-location fixtures.

For overseas engineering contractors, industrial distributors, and procurement managers from regions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the exhibition presents an unparalleled sourcing venue. The fair acts as a bridge between rigorous international safety compliance-such as ATEX, IECEx, and CE certifications-and cost-effective manufacturing scale. As industrial facilities worldwide replace legacy lighting infrastructure with high-efficiency LED technologies, the Guzhen platform allows global buyers to directly evaluate factory testing capabilities, examine precision die-casting quality, and establish direct OEM and ODM partnerships with specialized manufacturers capable of delivering robust safety solutions for explosive atmospheres.

EXLONTU Spotlight: Comprehensive Fixture Selection across Six Core Industrial Sectors

Addressing these complex industrial requirements, the brand showcases a diverse product portfolio designed for hazardous zones. The collection features explosion-proof LED flood lights, linear lamps, emergency lighting units, junction boxes, and specialized electrical enclosures engineered for Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous areas.

To demonstrate the full breadth of fixture selection and technical capability, the engineering team supports critical operations across six foundational industries:

1. Oil and Gas (Refineries, Offshore Rigs, Pipelines)

In fluid processing units, offshore drilling platforms, and midstream compressor stations where hydrocarbon gases and volatile vapors are present, lighting fixtures must withstand severe thermal fluctuations while eliminating spark risks. High-performance explosion-proof floodlights installed at elevated positions deliver high-lumen, uniform illumination across pipe racks, drilling floors, and distillation towers, featuring copper-free aluminum housings resistant to salt-spray and marine corrosion.

2. Chemical Processing (Manufacturing Facilities, Storage Depots, Reaction Towers)

Chemical processing plants operate under conditions involving aggressive airborne acids, alkalis, and reactive airborne dusts. Heavy-duty explosion-proof linear lamps and sealed floodlights provide gas-tight protection against environmental ingress. Specialized powder coatings prevent chemical degradation of the fixture body, ensuring optical clarity and thermal stability across storage tanks, mixing areas, and bulk material transfer rooms.

3. Mining Operations (Underground Haulage Ways, Open-Pit Mines, Processing Tunnels)

Mining environments expose electrical infrastructure to severe mechanical vibration, coal dust, high humidity, and subterranean moisture. Ruggedized linear explosion-proof lamps and high-impact flood fixtures deployed along underground haulage ways deliver dependable illumination meeting strict impact resistance standards. Transitioning to high-efficiency LED units achieves stable, glare-free illumination while reducing total power draw by over 50 percent in continuous operations.

4. Food and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Processing Lines, Cleanrooms, Storage Facilities)

Cleanroom processing facilities and pharmaceutical formulation units demand hazardous-location fixtures that meet strict hygienic standards. Smooth-contoured linear explosion-proof fixtures eliminate crevices where dust or microbial contaminants can accumulate. Engineered to withstand high-pressure washdowns and chemical sanitization, these fixtures ensure non-contaminating operation in environments containing fine organic powders or alcohol-based vapors.

5. Power and Energy Infrastructure (Substations, Thermal Power Plants, Renewable Storage Yards)

High-voltage electrical substations, turbine halls, and fuel storage facilities require steady illumination that integrates cleanly with facility distribution systems. Explosion-proof emergency lights and heavy-duty industrial bay fixtures provide continuous light during grid interruptions or emergency shut-downs, maintaining visibility around transformer yards and high-pressure steam conduits.

6. Marine and Transport Hubs (Commercial Ports, Shipping Vessels, Cargo Terminals)

Maritime cargo terminals, dockside loading cranes, and shipboard engine rooms require specialized lighting engineered for constant exposure to marine salt mist, moisture, and vessel movement. Compact junction boxes, durable linear lamps, and wide-beam floodlights ensure safe navigation and cargo handling across vessel decks, hold spaces, and port storage yards.

Manufacturing Excellence, Technical Innovation, and Core Competencies

Founded in 2016 in Zhongshan, China, EXLONTU operates from a modern manufacturing facility equipped with comprehensive production and testing infrastructure. The company's operational philosophy centers on strict quality assurance, with every fixture undergoing 100 percent inspection through automated aging tests, spectral analysis, and environmental simulation before dispatch.

Technical innovation at the enterprise focuses on several key engineering pillars:

Thermal Management Architecture: Optimized heat sink designs keep junction temperatures low, prolonging LED life expectancy beyond 50,000 hours in high-ambient industrial settings.

Precision Optical Engineering: Custom anti-glare optical lenses direct light precisely where needed, minimizing waste and maximizing uniform coverage across hazardous workspaces.

Flexible OEM and ODM Capabilities: Recognizing that different industrial applications demand customized electrical layouts, the engineering team collaborates closely with global buyers to tailor mounting brackets, voltage inputs, and terminal box configurations to exact project specifications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What international safety certifications do your explosion-proof LED fixtures hold for export markets?

Our products carry major international certifications including ATEX, CE, and IECEx compliance standards, making them fully eligible for deployment in European, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian industrial zones.

How do explosion-proof floodlights withstand corrosive chemical environments in petrochemical plants?

Fixtures are constructed using high-grade, copper-free aluminum alloy finished with specialized anti-corrosion powder coating, coupled with stainless steel exterior hardware to resist acid, alkali, and salt-mist corrosion.

What energy savings can facility managers expect when replacing traditional HID floodlights with your LED solutions?

Retrofitting traditional 250W or 400W HID floodlights with our high-efficacy LED explosion-proof fixtures typically yields energy savings between 50 percent and 60 percent while instantly eliminating frequent bulb-replacement maintenance costs.

Do you support custom electrical specifications or OEM/ODM branding for overseas engineering projects?

Yes, we provide comprehensive OEM and ODM support, including customized voltage inputs, specialized terminal box arrangements, and private labeling tailored to regional engineering contractors.

What is the typical lead time and warranty coverage for bulk international orders?

Standard production orders maintain stable lead times ranging from 15 to 25 days, backed by robust warranty coverage of up to 6 years depending on the specific product series and project scope.

Engineering Safe Industrial Environments

Selecting the correct hazardous-area lighting requires matching specific fixture classifications, lumen outputs, and mounting heights to unique operational environments. Project engineers and procurement managers seeking reliable, certified illumination solutions can review technical datasheets and explore customized deployment options directly through the official website at

About Us



Zhongshan Longtu Explosion‐proof Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: LONTU)

We are a professional manufacturer specialized in ATEX, CE certified LED explosion‐proof lighting products in Zhongshan, China. Our product range covers explosion‐proof flood lights, linear lamps, emergency lights, junction boxes and related industrial lighting fixtures for hazardous areas such as chemical plants, petroleum, mining and offshore projects. Founded in 2016, the factory owns complete production and testing facilities and supports OEM & ODM customization. We focus on reliable explosion‐proof lighting solutions and provide competitive prices together with stable lead time for global buyers.