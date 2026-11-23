MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with ER, Ukrinform reports.

He said Estonia must take into account the possibility of further Ukrainian attacks on Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea, including ones similar to the incident involving the Sparta II over the weekend.

“I think we do need to get used to it and be prepared for it. This kind of activity is not unprecedented. We have discussed it repeatedly in the government, in various formats and at different levels of detail. The fact that Ukraine is targeting Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea is neither surprising nor the first time it has happened,” he said.

He noted that the challenge for the Baltic states was having to deal with such vessels and the risk of environmental pollution they could pose.

“That is why we had already placed the Estonian State Fleet on standby, so all our systems were ready to go again. We have practiced responding to such situations in Estonia, but we will certainly have to deal with them in real life again,” Michal said.

The Prime Minister also discussed the European Commission's proposal to allocate €45 billion to Ukraine next year.

In addition, non-EU countries have been invited to make further contributions to this amount. He also said Ukraine needed concrete assistance to get through the winter, including air defense systems, various types of aircraft and other support.

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As Ukrinform reported, Michal believes that European Council President António Costa and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas should represent Europe in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: EU