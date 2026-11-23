MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ron Paul

Earlier this month, American voters gave a hard rebuke to Republican control of both houses of Congress. Promises made about no new wars, fiscal restraint, and lower inflation were not kept and the result was one of the biggest election routs in history. Democrats will control Congress by a wide margin.

Vice President JD Vance seems to be about the only senior Republican official who understood why voters rejected the Republican Party at the polls, blaming the failure on the Iran war, inflation, failing to put America first, and our relationship with Israel.

It was Vance who negotiated the“Memorandum of Understanding” with Iran that president Trump signed but broke within hours. President Trump has since then pulled Vance from any more negotiations with Iran.

So, will voters now finally be done with the warmongering, massive spending, and civil liberties attacks? Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. The truth is more like what musician Pete Townshend sang a few decades ago:“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

We can change the lyrics a bit to read,“meet the new warmonger, same as the old warmonger.”

When Mike Johnson was sworn in as House Speaker, he promised the very first piece of legislation he would bring to the floor would be a resolution supporting Israel. It is one of the few promises he kept.

When New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was elected to be the next Speaker of the House, a video clip of him at a rally surfaced where he ended his speech with,“Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever!”

Now, there is nothing wrong with seeking good relations with foreign countries, including Israel, but what we are seeing here is something very different. We are seeing what happens when Washington is governed not by“the people” but by special interests that put up millions of dollars to support or defeat candidates who do not put another country before the US.

AIPAC was among the first organisations to congratulate incoming Speaker Jeffries as well as incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Jeffries returned the favor by suggesting he will not vote to withhold money for President Trump's war on Iran – a war supported by AIPAC and fought for the benefit of Israel.

Given the opportunity to impeach one of the architects of that failed war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Democrats cooked up a transparently false scheme to keep eleven Members from voting. Thus, Hegseth remains in his job and the war will likely go on.

The next insult to Americans weary of inflation and war will be the“must-pass” National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) before the end of this Congress. Currently the bill contains language to actually merge the US and Israeli military and intelligence agencies. The bill will likely fully fund president Trump's USD 1.5 trillion military spending request. It may even extend the unconstitutional surveillance of Americans under the FISA Act. And leadership of both parties will support it.

But there is a silver lining. Americans of all political stripes, from all parties, are waking up to the lies and deception of the political elites. Warmongers like Mark Levin are ridiculed while newly-elected Republicans and Democrats have flown in under the radar and may well shake things up. Thomas Massie may have lost his race, but he is more popular than ever. Americans are tired of being“fooled again.”