MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lighthouse Home Security Porch Piracy 2026 Index finds November and December hold 20.4% to 25.4% of yearly package theft reports in larger city series; New York City logged the most reports in 2025, 16,361

Lehi, UT, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin has the highest rate of police-reported mail and package theft among U.S. cities with identifiable data, and December is the peak month for porch piracy in most cities that can be measured, according to the Lighthouse Home Security Porch Piracy Index 2026, a new data guide from Lighthouse Home Security. The independent analysis of police open data found that Austin recorded 269.5 mail and package theft reports per 100,000 residents in 2025, while New York City logged the most reports, 16,361.







Austin ranks first in the Lighthouse Home Security Porch Piracy Index 2026 with a score of 81.7 out of 100, followed by Grand Rapids, New York City, Spokane and Louisville. Source: Lighthouse Home Security, CC BY 4.0.

The Index scores the 14 cities whose police use an offense code that names mail or package theft. The Lighthouse Score weighs each city's 2025 rate (50%), its 2026 trend (25%), and its holiday surge (25%). Austin scored 81.7 out of 100, followed by Grand Rapids (72.4), New York City (70.4), Spokane (66.0), and Louisville (62.3).

Key findings



Highest rate: Austin, 269.5 reports per 100,000 residents in 2025, among the 14 ranked cities. New York City had the most reports, 16,361 (190.6 per 100,000).

Holiday peak: In the larger city series, November and December held 20.4% to 25.4% of yearly reports, against 16.7% for an even spread. December was the peak month in 15 of 18 series.

2026 is running higher in many cities: Reports were ahead of the same months of 2025 in 7 of 13 cities with a comparable count, including New York City (+16.9%, January to September) and Austin (+13.2%, January to October).

Growth alongside online shopping: In 9 cities with comparable 2021 to 2025 series, police-recorded reports rose 25%, while Census e-commerce sales rose 32%.

National estimate: About 380,000 to 2.2 million porch and mail thefts a year in the United States, with a midpoint near 810,000. This is a Lighthouse estimate built from police rates, Census population, and Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) reporting rates, not an official count. State law patchwork: 26 states have a law that reaches packages from private carriers, and stealing a $100 package from a porch is a felony on a first offense in 11 states.

Why the timing matters

With holiday shipping under way, the police data points to December as the peak month. In the larger city series, December ran 1.5 to 1.97 times a typical January to October month. Among ranked cities, Grand Rapids showed the strongest holiday surge, with 25.4% of its reports in November and December, followed by Columbus, Ohio, and Fort Worth. Public attention follows the same calendar: Public search trend data for stolen package terms ran 1.45 to 2.38 times its January to October level each November and December from 2022 to 2025. Search interest measures attention, not thefts. It does not track police-reported rates across the 14 ranked cities and is never used to rank cities.

Federal data shows a similar gap: the U.S. Postal Inspection Service opened 1,590 mail theft cases in fiscal 2025, the most from fiscal 2019 to 2025, but made 1,500 mail theft arrests, down from 2,078 in fiscal 2019.

Local angle

Reporters can localize the story. The guide includes a section for every state and the District of Columbia covering its package theft law and what stealing a $100 package means there, city sections with police data for ranked and unranked cities, and a directory of 776 police camera registry and bait package programs. Hotspot maps show where reports cluster: in the 10 Tier A cities with a reliable map, the top 10% of map cells held 24% to 42% of mapped 2026 reports. Maps show grid cell counts only, never single incidents.

"Porch piracy is a holiday crime, and the police data shows it clearly: December was the peak month in 15 of the 18 city series we could measure. Most big cities still do not publish a usable package theft category, so we published every query and data file for anyone who wants to check our work or find the numbers for their own city," said Nate Jeo, Lighthouse Home Security.

For journalists



Full guide: lighthousehomesecurity.com/guides/porch-piracy-laws-statistics

Search interest (Google Trends) section: Porch piracy search trends

License: CC BY 4.0. Reuse the data, charts, and maps free of charge with credit and a link. How to cite: Credit "Lighthouse Home Security Porch Piracy Index 2026" with a link to the full guide above.

Methodology

Lighthouse Home Security queried 42 police open data series covering 36 cities and sheriff's offices on November 16 and 17, 2026, counted records in categories that name mail or package theft, and divided by U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2025 populations. Only cities with such a code and a comparable rate are ranked; 169 of the 194 cities in the guide have no usable police series. Counts reflect what police recorded, not every theft: BJS estimates only about 25% of other theft victimizations reached police in 2024. Every query is published in the data methods appendix of the guide.

About Lighthouse Home Security

Lighthouse Home Security is an independent home security research and review site that helps homeowners make smarter, safer decisions. Lighthouse analyzes official police and government data to publish original research, such as its porch piracy laws and statistics guide, and offers unbiased comparisons of home security systems and services. Learn more at lighthousehomesecurity.com.

Media contact: Nate Jeo, ...







November and December share of yearly package theft reports by city, against a 16.7% even spread. Grand Rapids leads at 25.4%. Source: Lighthouse Home Security Porch Piracy Index 2026, CC BY 4.0.

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