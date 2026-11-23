MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in additional categories of murder cases where permitted by law, while attacking California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the state's death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.

Speaking at the Justice Department alongside families of murder victims, Trump also urged Congress to approve legislation that he said would broaden capital punishment and ordered the department to move more quickly on federal death sentences.

Newsom announced on November 5 that he intended to commute California's 548 death sentences. His office says the commutations will take effect only after the required legal steps are completed and will not release anyone from prison.

The presidential memorandum directs the attorney general,“when appropriate and consistent with applicable law,” to pursue federal jurisdiction and seek death sentences for the first-degree murder of a minor and murders committed during specified sexual offences, kidnapping or human trafficking.

The sexual offences listed include rape, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child and sex trafficking.

The directive does not itself create new death-eligible offences or reverse California's clemency process. Federal prosecutors must establish jurisdiction and meet the requirements of existing capital-punishment law.

Monday's memorandum also directs the Justice Department to prioritise litigation over federal death sentences, seek expedited judicial consideration and eliminate unnecessary administrative delays.

“My order also directs the Attorney General to expedite the execution of federal death sentences. Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain,” Trump said.

He urged Congress to pass the Just Punishment for Murder Act, which Republican Representative Brandon Gill of Texas said he had introduced with the President's support.

Trump said the proposed legislation would put aspects of his directives into law and broaden the policy to cover murders committed by immigrants unlawfully in the country. Those descriptions are the President's; the proposal would require congressional approval before becoming law.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had sought the death penalty 49 times since Trump returned to office, compared with once during the previous administration. The figures he cited concerned prosecutors seeking capital punishment, not the number of sentences imposed or executions carried out.

Much of Trump's address focused on Newsom, a Democrat, whose clemency announcement he called“one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen”.

The White House highlighted objections from victims' families, including Marc Klaas, whose 12-year-old daughter Polly was abducted and killed in 1993.

“For three decades, our family lived with the understanding that the justice system's decision would stand,” Klaas said, according to the White House account.

Newsom defended his decision.

“I will not pretend that our broken execution system works, or that killing someone in the name of justice makes us more safe,” he said in a statement.

His office said every person covered by the commutations would remain imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole. The action would change their sentences, not erase their convictions.

The governor's office also circulated statements from victims' relatives who support the move, including Polly Klaas's sister, Jess Nichol.

“I used to think the man who killed my sister deserved execution. But over time I've realized that whether he's executed has absolutely nothing to do with my recovery or with real public safety,” she said.

California last carried out an execution in January 2006. Newsom imposed a moratorium in 2019.

His proposed commutations require further legal steps, including California Supreme Court review for prisoners twice convicted of a felony, according to the governor's office.

Trump also announced measures beyond capital punishment. He said he was directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to strengthen public-housing tenant screening and make it easier to remove problematic tenants.

He said the Justice Department would award nearly $150 million in public-safety grants to help hire more than 1,000 additional sworn law-enforcement officers and improve responses to domestic violence and sexual assault.

The federal prosecution directive and California's clemency process operate separately. Trump's memorandum does not itself alter sentences imposed by California courts.