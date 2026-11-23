MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) Heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding threaten to disrupt Thanksgiving travel across parts of the United States this week, with forecasters warning of an East Coast storm and repeated weather systems in the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said Monday that a powerful coastal storm was expected to affect the eastern United States between Wednesday and Saturday. The principal heavy-rain threat along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts falls on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26.

The unsettled weather coincides with a holiday travel period during which the American Automobile Association, or AAA, projects 81.5 million Americans will journey at least 50 miles, about 80 kilometres, from home.

That forecast covers November 24-30 and is slightly below last year's 81.6 million travellers. AAA estimates 72.9 million people will travel by car and 5.96 million will take domestic flights.

In a forecast issued Monday evening, the National Weather Service's New York office said a storm was increasingly likely to bring rain, strong winds and coastal flooding on Thursday into Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 35-45 mph, about 56-72 kmph on Thursday.

Forecasters expected roughly 1-2 inches, about 2.5-5 centimetres, of rain, with locally higher totals. However, the timing remained uncertain: rain could begin as early as Thursday morning or as late as early evening.

The office warned that high tides and persistent onshore winds could produce widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Some vulnerable locations along Long Island's south shore and in northeastern New Jersey could experience more serious flooding.

Its aviation outlook also indicated deteriorating conditions on Thanksgiving, including rain, strong winds and possible low-level wind shear, changes in wind speed or direction near the ground.

On the opposite coast, the weather service's Seattle office forecast successive rounds of rain and gusty winds, accompanied by high surf and coastal flooding.

A weather system moving inland Monday night was expected to bring widespread rain into Tuesday. A winter weather advisory covered parts of the North Cascades through Tuesday night.

Another disturbance was forecast to arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday. Forecasters expected snow levels to rise above mountain-pass elevations by Wednesday evening, making rain more likely at those elevations during that period.

Coastal flood watches covered parts of the Seattle area and surrounding shorelines for Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters also warned of rising rivers, although they did not expect widespread river flooding.

Conditions could begin to ease toward the weekend, but the timing and extent of that improvement remained uncertain.

Holiday traffic is expected to add pressure even where weather conditions remain manageable.

Transportation-data company INRIX, whose projections were included in AAA's forecast, expects Tuesday and Wednesday to be the busiest outbound driving days, followed by heavy return traffic on Sunday and Monday.