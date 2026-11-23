MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) A US congressional panel has called for restrictions on the use of Chinese clinical-trial data in American drug approvals, including a ban on results from Chinese military hospitals and trial sites in Xinjiang.

The House Select Committee on China released its recommendations on Monday, arguing that Washington must strengthen domestic drug development and reduce dependence on China. The proposals are recommendations, not an enacted ban or a new Food and Drug Administration rule.

Chairman John Moolenaar released the investigation under the title“Prescription America: How to Protect Americans from a Dangerous Dependence on China for Their Medicines.”

Its 12 recommendations include incentives for early-stage trials in the United States, stronger support for biomedical research, adequate staffing for FDA reviewers and a White House biotechnology coordinator. It also proposes exploring penalties on applications involving therapies developed through early-stage trials in China.

In a separate announcement, the committee said five major drugmakers - AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lilly, Merck and Pfizer - would no longer initiate clinical trials at hospitals operated by China's People's Liberation Army.

The commitments were described by the committee. They concern particular trial locations and do not amount to an announcement that the companies are withdrawing from all drug research in China.

The committee also alleged that an investigator at the 5th PLA Medical Center in Beijing obstructed FDA access in 2021 and again in 2024 by requiring inspectors to recognise Beijing's claims over Taiwan.

“Any facility that blocks the FDA from inspecting its clinical trials cannot be trusted to develop safe medicines for Americans,” Moolenaar said.

The inspection account comes from the committee's description of its investigation. It is not a finding that every trial conducted at the hospital produced unreliable results.

Moolenaar had written to the FDA in August seeking restrictions on Chinese trial data used in applications for new trials or drug approvals unless the agency had inspected the site within the preceding 12 months, the committee said.

Clinical trials test experimental treatments in people, generating evidence that regulators assess when deciding whether medicines can be marketed.

Existing US regulations allow the FDA to accept certain foreign studies conducted outside an American investigational drug application, provided they meet standards for good clinical practice. Those standards include independent ethics review and informed consent, subject to specified exceptions.

The rules also require that the FDA be able to validate the study's data through an on-site inspection if it considers one necessary. They do not require an inspection of every foreign trial before its data can be considered.