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Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Thebrings together exceptional strength, advanced technology, and refined luxury in a vehicle built for adventure and everyday driving. As the first pick-up truck introduced by JETOUR UAE to the UAE market, the F700 marks an important step in the brand's growing portfolio, offering a compelling combination of performance, capability, and comfort, with prices starting from AED 169,000.

Engineered to deliver outstanding performance, the F700 features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with dual electric motors, generating. Its advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a combined driving range of up to, while its impressiveadds practicality for work, travel, and outdoor adventures.

Designed to handle challenging terrain, the F700 combines intelligent four-wheel drive with robust body-on-frame construction for enhanced strength and stability. With a wading depth of up to 900 mm, the pick-up is equipped to navigate demanding off-road conditions while maintaining confident performance on everyday roads.

Inside, the F700 challenges traditional expectations of a pick-up truck with a spacious, premium cabin focused on comfort and convenience. A panoramic sunroof and power-adjustable seats elevate the driving experience, while selected Flagship features, including seat ventilation, massage functionality, and an integrated refrigerator, bring an added level of refinement to every journey.

Technology is equally central to the F700 experience. Aenhance connectivity, visibility, and convenience. Advanced driver-assistance features further support safety and driver confidence across different driving environments.

To give media and influencers a first-hand experience of the F700, JETOUR UAE hosted an exclusive Media Day on 17 November 2026 at Bab Al Shams – Sunset Point, Dubai. The Wild West-inspired event brought together media representatives and influencers for an opportunity to explore the vehicle and experience its capabilities through dedicated test drives.

Combining the strength of a capable pick-up with the sophistication of a premium vehicle, the JETOUR F700 represents a bold evolution in intelligent hybrid mobility, offering UAE drivers the freedom to explore without compromising on comfort or performance.

JETOUR is a premium SUV brand built on the Travel+ philosophy, combining innovation, performance and smart design. Under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, JETOUR UAE offers adventure-ready vehicles across its UAE showroom network.

Headquartered in the UAE, Elite Group Holding is a leading automotive group whose portfolio includes JETOUR, SOUEAST, Zenvo, The Elite Cars and ART Elite, spanning automotive distribution, premium retail, leasing and ownership solutions.

For more information, call 800-5-ELITE.

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)