MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) Florida authorities have carried out nearly 500 floodwater rescues, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, as major flooding persisted along the St. Johns River and forecasters warned that water levels in some communities would rise further this week.

DeSantis said parts of the southeastern US state had received 15 to 20 inches of rain over the preceding week. Florida was submitting an additional request for a federal major disaster declaration to help affected communities.

“State personnel have completed nearly 500 floodwater rescues,” he said during an update in West Melbourne. The figure covers the response so far, rather than rescues conducted on Monday alone.

The National Weather Service said the St. Johns River above Lake Harney, near Geneva, had surpassed its previous flood record. Its gauge stood at 13.1 feet on Monday morning, compared with a flood threshold of 8 feet.

Forecasters expected the river there to remain near its crest before beginning a very slow decline later in the week, while still producing major flooding.

Other stretches were expected to keep rising. Near DeLand, the river measured 5.5 feet on Monday morning and was forecast to reach 6.1 feet late in the week, with further rises possible.

At Astor, major flooding was already occurring, with the river expected to rise from 4.2 feet to about 4.4 feet.

Sanford was experiencing moderate flooding on Monday morning. Forecasters expected the river to rise from 7.7 feet to 8.2 feet by midweek, entering major flood stage.

The weather service kept the river warnings in force until further notice and urged motorists to avoid flooded roads and barricaded areas.

The flooding also disrupted healthcare facilities. Florida officials said Memorial Regional Hospital had experienced water intrusion and falling ceiling tiles, prompting damage assessments and patient relocations as necessary. Flood barriers were deployed around HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

The National Guard mobilised 421 personnel and 54 high-water vehicles across six counties. More than 10,000 feet of temporary flood barriers were deployed to protect critical infrastructure.

Cleanup teams had worked at more than 250 properties, while over 1,600 residents had visited assistance centres, the state said.