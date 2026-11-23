India Urges Global Action to Protect Black Sea Shipping and Trade

New York [US], November 24 (ANI): India has called for an immediate end to attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Black Sea, stressing that safe navigation through international waterways must be restored at the earliest amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Addressing a high-level briefing at the United Nations Security Council on Monday (local time), India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said the ongoing conflict, now in its fifth year, had far-reaching consequences because of interconnected global supply chains. He reiterated India's readiness to contribute to all efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

"The world has become inextricably interconnected. It is impossible that the implications of the conflict, that is in its fifth year now, would not be felt everywhere, given our interwoven supply chains. And India has been on record, conveying at the highest level that we are ready to contribute to all efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Every day of the war pushes humanity backwards. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted, the world has to move from 'endless war to the end of war'," Parvathaneni said. Highlighting the impact of the conflict on global food security, he said armed conflicts disrupted agriculture, displaced communities, damaged infrastructure and hindered humanitarian access, with their consequences extending to energy, fertiliser, transport and agricultural trade.

"Any conflict exacerbates food insecurity by disrupting agriculture, displacing communities, damaging infrastructure and hindering humanitarian access. Its consequences extend globally through disruptions to energy, fertiliser, transport and agricultural trade, disproportionately impacting the Global South," he said. Parvathaneni said the Security Council must prioritise humanitarian access, the protection of civilian infrastructure and freedom of navigation to ensure that humanitarian supplies and legitimate trade were not affected. He highlighted the importance of the Black Sea region to global food security, noting that the region and India together accounted for almost a fifth of global cereal production.