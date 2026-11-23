Jensen Huang Reinstated as NVIDIA CEO Following Trump Intervention

As Jensen Huang marks what appears to be a triumphant return to the top of NVIDIA, US President Donald Trump is coming under fire for allegedly influencing the company board. On Monday, the Financial Times reported that disclosures of the US President's investment portfolio upto the end of September showed that his holdings of NVIDIA's stock had a potential rise in value by about 15 million USD. The report comes shortly after Trump publicly admitted to intervening with the NVIDA board of getting Huang back as CEO. Speaking to American network CNBC, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution. "I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe-and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that-we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said.

When asked about his support for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him." Meanwhile, pressure continues to pile on the US administration and Jensen Huang with the embers of the alleged 'Spy scandal' yet to die down. The US House Select Committees on China, Intelligence and Foreign affairs which are due to hear Huang's testimony on December 1 want answers on whether national security was compromised by the scandal. Jensen Huang has publicly admitted to the affair with Alice Huang a top executive with Megaspeed and alleged Chinese intel asset. Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford (R-AR) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Brian Mast (R-FL) of the Foreign Affairs Committee jointly released a statement concerning Jensen Huang's reinstatement by NVIDIA's board.“The NVIDIA board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities," they said.

At the NVIDIA HQ in Santa Clara there were scenes of jubilation and cheeron Monday as Huang marked his comeback by a brief apology and then urged his team to get 'back to work'. "This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he told employees. Nvidia on Monday announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors. According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.