MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Some organizations accept household items that traditional thrift stores may reject, potentially saving homeowners money on disposal. Animaflora PicsStock/Shutterstock

That old cabinet sitting in your garage might look like junk to you, but someone else could use it to finish a home renovation. The same goes for outdated electronics, unwanted eyeglasses, leftover craft supplies, and even the half-used boxes of moving materials taking up space in your closet. Before you pay a junk removal company or send everything to the landfill, consider whether another organization could put those items to good use.

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Some places accept donations you might never think to offer, while others specialize in recycling materials that ordinary trash services won't take. A little research could save you disposal fees, free up space, and keep useful items out of the garbage.

1. Habitat for Humanity ReStores Take More Than Furniture

Most people associate Habitat for Humanity with building affordable homes, but its ReStore locations also accept donations of reusable household and construction materials. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore donation guide lists items such as cabinets, lighting fixtures, appliances, doors, and building supplies. Some locations may even accept leftover flooring, unused lumber, or tools from a completed renovation. Many ReStores offer pickup services for larger donations, although availability varies by location. Before paying someone to haul away usable remodeling materials, contact your nearest ReStore to see what it currently needs.

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A stack of mismatched towels might not seem worth donating to a traditional thrift store. However, some animal shelters use washable towels and blankets for bedding, cleaning, and animal care. Local rescue organizations may also need pet carriers, unopened food, or other supplies that owners no longer use. Donation policies vary, and shelters may reject heavily damaged fabrics or bulky bedding that cannot be cleaned efficiently. Check the organization's current wish list before loading everything into your car.

3. Lions Clubs Collect Unwanted Eyeglasses

Old prescription glasses often sit in drawers because their owners assume nobody else can use them. The Lions Clubs International eyeglass recycling program helps collect used glasses for vision-related charitable efforts. Participating clubs and collection partners may accept prescription eyeglasses, reading glasses, and sunglasses, depending on local arrangements. Collection boxes are sometimes available at optical businesses, community centers, or other public locations. Rather than throwing away an outdated pair, look for a participating collection point in your area.

4. Electronics Recycling Programs Accept Old Devices

An outdated laptop, broken tablet, or unused phone charger doesn't necessarily belong in household trash. The Environmental Protection Agency's electronics recycling guidance encourages consumers to consider donation or responsible recycling of electronic products. Retailers, manufacturers, and local recycling programs may accept certain devices, cables, and accessories. Some programs charge fees for particular items, so free recycling shouldn't be assumed. Before surrendering a phone or computer, back up important information and follow the manufacturer's instructions for removing personal data.

5. Creative Reuse Centers Want Your Leftover Craft Supplies

Unused yarn, fabric scraps, buttons, beads, and art materials can accumulate after unfinished projects. Creative reuse centers collect certain donated materials and make them available to artists, teachers, and community members at reduced prices. Organizations such as The Scrap Exchange demonstrate how discarded materials can become resources for new projects. Acceptance policies often depend on cleanliness, safety, storage space, and current demand. If you have boxes of leftover supplies, search for a creative reuse center nearby before discarding them.

6. Community Tool Libraries May Take Working Tools

An extra drill, unused garden rake, or duplicate wrench set could be useful to someone who cannot justify buying equipment for a single project. Community tool libraries lend equipment to members, allowing multiple households to share resources. Some programs accept donated hand tools, power tools, and gardening equipment that are in safe working condition. The Local Tools directory can help identify tool-sharing organizations and related community resources. Contact the organization before donating, because storage limitations and equipment safety requirements can affect what it accepts.

7. Buy Nothing Groups Can Find Homes for Odd Items

Sometimes the most difficult things to give away are items that don't fit traditional donation categories. Half a package of unused moving boxes, an extra flowerpot, or a functioning appliance part might be exactly what a neighbor needs. The Buy Nothing Project connects people who want to give and receive items without payment. Local groups may operate through the project's platform or community social media channels. Be accurate about an item's condition, arrange exchanges safely, and avoid giving away recalled or hazardous products.

8. Household Hazardous Waste Programs Handle Items You Shouldn't Toss

Leftover pesticides, certain solvents, automotive chemicals, and other hazardous household products may require special disposal. These materials can pose risks when poured down drains, mixed with ordinary trash, or handled improperly. The EPA's household hazardous waste guidance encourages consumers to use appropriate local collection programs. Some municipalities provide designated drop-off facilities or periodic collection events, although fees and eligibility rules vary. Never donate leaking, unlabeled, or dangerous chemicals to ordinary thrift stores or community exchange groups.

How Much Could You Save by Donating Instead?

Junk removal expenses depend on the amount of material, location, labor, and disposal requirements. Suppose a household faces a hypothetical $250 charge to remove several usable pieces of furniture and leftover renovation materials. If a donation organization accepts those items and provides free pickup, the household could avoid much of that expense. However, transportation costs, donation restrictions, and the value of your time should also enter the calculation. The savings are most meaningful when you confirm that the recipient can actually use what you're offering.

A Donation Doesn't Automatically Mean a Tax Deduction

Giving usable property to a qualified charitable organization may provide a tax benefit, but there are important conditions. The IRS rules for charitable contributions generally require taxpayers to itemize deductions to claim eligible noncash charitable gifts, subject to applicable rules and exceptions. Donations must meet valuation and documentation requirements, and some categories have additional restrictions. Giving something directly to a neighbor through a community exchange group generally doesn't qualify as a charitable deduction. Save receipts and consult the current IRS guidance before assigning a tax value to donated items.

Check Safety Before Passing Anything Along

Not every unwanted item should be donated, even if it appears usable. Recalled products, damaged electrical equipment, unsafe children's gear, and contaminated furniture can create problems for the next owner. The Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall database allows consumers to check whether products have been recalled. Donation centers may reject items that don't meet their condition or safety standards. When something cannot be safely reused, choose an appropriate recycling or disposal method instead.

Decluttering doesn't have to mean paying someone to take everything away. Furniture, eyeglasses, tools, electronics, craft materials, and other household items may still have value to community organizations or neighbors. The key is matching each item with a recipient that can safely reuse or process it. A few phone calls could reduce disposal expenses while helping someone else avoid a purchase.

What's the most unusual thing you've successfully donated or given away instead of throwing it out?