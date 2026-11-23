MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's staff has clarified how CFTC-regulated derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses can treat major cryptocurrencies when calculating their required financial resources. In guidance released Monday, CFTC staff said eligible entities may count holdings of Bitcoin, Ether and certain payment stablecoins toward meeting operating reserve requirements-while applying conservative discounts to reflect market and custody risks.

The update matters because it directly affects how exchanges and clearing firms manage capital efficiency. With CFTC rules requiring financial buffers large enough to cover ongoing costs over a rolling 12-month period, the ability to recognize some crypto assets-rather than relying entirely on cash or other traditional instruments-can change balance-sheet planning for firms in the derivatives ecosystem.

CFTC staff says Bitcoin and Ether may count toward operating financial resource requirements, but only after a minimum“haircut” of 20%. Qualifying payment stablecoins can also count, with a much smaller minimum haircut of 2%. Even with crypto recognition, firms must still satisfy a separate liquidity requirement using highly liquid assets such as cash or liquid securities. The guidance provides flexibility but does not represent an approved Commission rule change.

Key takeawaysHow the guidance fits into CFTC's financial resource rules

CFTC requirements for derivatives exchanges, swap trading venues, and clearinghouses are designed to ensure that regulated market infrastructure can continue operating even during periods of stress. Under these rules, entities must maintain enough financial resources to cover at least 12 months of operating costs on a rolling basis.

In the staff guidance issued Monday, the CFTC clarified that certain cryptoassets may be included as part of the financial resources used to meet that operating reserve obligation. Crucially, the staff's approach is not an“all-or-nothing” acceptance of crypto. Instead, the guidance requires entities to apply a discount to the market value of the assets they count, reflecting volatility and the practical risks associated with holding and valuing digital assets.

Discounts for crypto assets: 20% for Bitcoin and Ether, 2% for payment stablecoins

The guidance specifies the scale of those discounts. CFTC staff said they would accept a minimum haircut of at least 20% for holdings of Bitcoin and Ether. For qualifying payment stablecoins, staff indicated a minimum haircut of 2%.

From an operational standpoint, the haircut framework effectively acknowledges that even when assets are liquid enough to be managed within reserves, regulators still want entities to build extra conservatism into their capital calculations. For investors and market participants who watch exchange risk management, the takeaway is that the CFTC is signaling a controlled, risk-aware pathway for crypto reserve inclusion rather than a blanket endorsement of digital assets at full value.

The guidance also implies that not all cryptoassets are treated equally. By setting materially different haircuts for Bitcoin/Ether versus payment stablecoins, the staff is drawing a distinction between assets viewed as inherently more volatile and those designed to track a reference value for payments.

More flexibility-still not a replacement for traditional liquidity buffers

While the staff guidance gives regulated entities greater flexibility in how they meet operating reserve requirements, it does not eliminate other capital and risk-management obligations. The CFTC staff said that entities will still need to satisfy a separate liquidity requirement, using assets such as cash or highly liquid securities.

This bifurcated structure-operating financial resources on one hand and liquidity on the other-means firms cannot simply swap all reserve holdings into crypto and assume regulatory compliance. Instead, the guidance points toward a blended model: crypto assets can play a role in meeting operating resource calculations, but the“can we meet immediate obligations during stress?” question is still expected to be answered with truly liquid instruments.

For exchanges and clearinghouses, that structure is likely to influence how they allocate portfolios across different buckets. Crypto holdings may be most appropriate for portions of the reserve framework that explicitly allow for haircuts, while cash and highly liquid securities remain central to liquidity planning.

Which CFTC-regulated venues are covered, and what this is not

In the guidance, CFTC staff referred to a set of CFTC-regulated entities that fall within the framework. The list includes Coinbase Derivatives, Crypto 's North American Derivatives Exchange, and Bitnomial Exchange. It also names prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket US.

Importantly, the CFTC staff guidance represents the views of staff at the Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk. The CFTC also made clear in the document that the advisory is not a formal rule change approved by the Commission.

For market participants, this distinction matters. Staff guidance can shape compliance expectations immediately, but it is not the same as a Commission action that would permanently codify the approach. Entities evaluating reserve management strategies should therefore treat the guidance as a regulatory signal-one that can be influential in supervisory conversations-while remaining alert to how the Commission itself may address the issue in any future rulemaking.

Why the update is significant for the derivatives market

Derivatives venues operate at the intersection of custody, risk controls, and capital planning. Allowing Bitcoin, Ether and certain payment stablecoins to count toward operating reserve requirements-subject to haircuts-reduces some of the friction that regulated firms can face when they must maintain large buffers. At the same time, the requirement to apply discounted values and to continue meeting liquidity obligations keeps the overall regulatory posture conservative.

For traders and end users, the practical implication is subtle but important: reserve and liquidity rules are one of the structural safeguards designed to reduce operational and counterparty risk. By clarifying how cryptoassets can be treated within those safeguards, the CFTC is effectively telling market infrastructure providers how regulators expect them to quantify digital asset risk inside reserve calculations.

What to watch next is whether this staff guidance prompts exchanges and clearinghouses to adjust reserve compositions-and whether further clarifications emerge on what“qualifying” payment stablecoins must satisfy in practice, as well as how supervisory expectations may evolve. The balance between capital efficiency and conservative risk treatment is likely to remain the key tension shaping how crypto fits into regulated derivatives infrastructure.

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