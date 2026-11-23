MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- One staff member of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, the agency said Monday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Interim UNRWA Commissioner-General Christian Saunders is“greatly saddened by the killing of an UNRWA staff member and the injury of three others following an Israeli strike near where they were working in Jabalia, Gaza," the agency wrote on social media platform X.

"They were carrying out their regular duties at a water well, providing critical services to the community,” it added.

The number of UNRWA staff members and others supporting the agency's work killed since Israel's war on Gaza began has risen to 397, it said.

The agency also called for the protection of humanitarian workers "at all times."

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure.

The Israeli army has continued its attacks on the Palestinian enclave despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct 10, 2025.

--NNN-ANADOLU