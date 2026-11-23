MENAFN - GetNews)TypingSpeedTest Launches Free Online Typing Test to Help Users Measure and Improve Typing SkillsThe browser-based tool measures typing speed and accuracy in about a minute, giving users a way to track their performance and work towards personal bests in 2027

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 23, 2026 - TypingSpeedTest has launched a free online typing test that allows users to measure their typing speed in words per minute (WPM) and check their accuracy through a browser-based assessment. The test takes about a minute to complete and provides immediate results, allowing users to evaluate their current typing skills and practise to improve their performance.

Typing is a regular part of academic, professional and personal activities. Students use keyboards for assignments and computer-based exams, while professionals rely on typing for emails, reports and other daily tasks. Programmers and job applicants may also need to demonstrate their keyboard skills. However, not everyone has an accurate understanding of their typing speed. TypingSpeedTest provides a straightforward way to measure both speed and accuracy.

How the Typing Test Works

Users can visit the website and begin typing the text displayed on the screen. Once the test period ends, the platform displays their typing speed in words per minute and their accuracy. Users can repeat the test as often as they wish, making it possible to monitor their results and compare performance across multiple attempts.

A Focused Testing Experience

TypingSpeedTest is designed around a simple testing interface that keeps the focus on the typing task. Its uncluttered layout helps users complete the assessment without unnecessary on-screen distractions.

The website is accessible through modern web browsers on desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, allowing users to take the test across different devices without installing additional software.

Designed for Different Types of Users

The typing test can support a range of everyday learning and professional activities. Students can use it to assess their keyboard skills for schoolwork and exams, while job seekers can check their typing speed when preparing for roles that involve regular computer use.

Professionals can measure a skill they rely on in their daily work. Programmers and gamers can use repeated tests to practise typing speed and accuracy. Teachers may also incorporate the test into classroom activities, while families and friends can use it to organise informal typing competitions.

The 2027 Personal Best Challenge

Alongside the launch, TypingSpeedTest is encouraging users to set a personal typing goal for 2027. Participants can take an initial test, record their scores and repeat the assessment weekly to track their progress.

Friends, families, classroom groups and office teams can also take part together, comparing their results and seeing who makes the greatest improvement over the course of a month.

Regular practice can help users develop more consistent typing skills. The challenge encourages participants to set aside a few minutes each day for practice and monitor changes in their performance over time.

"Typing is one of those skills that gets better every time you practise," said Becky Stones, Founder of TypingSpeedTest. "It's a lot of fun to beat your own best score, and a few minutes a day really adds up. We built TypingSpeedTest to make that practice simple, clean and enjoyable for everyone."

Tips for Improving Typing Performance

TypingSpeedTest also highlights several practical habits that users can follow while practising:



Maintain a comfortable sitting position, keep both feet flat on the floor and relax your wrists.

Focus on the screen instead of looking at the keyboard while typing.

Prioritise accuracy before trying to increase speed.

Practise regularly in short sessions rather than relying on occasional longer sessions. Take short breaks to avoid unnecessary strain on your hands.

About TypingSpeedTest

TypingSpeedTest is a free online typing test that measures typing speed in words per minute and typing accuracy. The browser-based platform is designed to help students, professionals and other users assess and practise their typing skills across different devices.

For more information, visit.