MENAFN - GetNews) The Marietta-based tax resolution firm offers direct IRS representation for small business owners across Georgia, working to negotiate resolution paths including Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, and Currently Not Collectible status on behalf of clients facing active collection actions.

MARIETTA, Georgia - Nov. 23, 2026 - For a small business owner dealing with IRS debt, the instinct to wait and see feels reasonable. It isn't. The IRS runs on a fixed notice sequence, and once that sequence completes, the agency gains access to collection tools without further warning: wage garnishment, bank levies, and federal tax liens can all be activated once the procedural clock runs out. Fair Tax Solutions, a tax resolution firm in Marietta, Georgia led by CPA Len Nelms, is announcing its continued work fighting the IRS on behalf of Georgia business owners and individual taxpayers who need to stop active collection actions and negotiate a workable path forward.

According to firm records, Fair Tax Solutions has worked with over 1,500 clients on matters involving IRS debt, liens, levies, and wage garnishment since its founding.

Why Business Tax Debt Compounds Faster Than Owners Expect

Business owners don't just face one tax deadline. Income tax, self-employment tax, and payroll tax deposits each carry their own schedules and their own penalty structures. When a cash-flow shortage causes a missed quarterly payment or a deferred payroll deposit, the IRS doesn't simply hold the original balance. It calculates failure-to-pay penalties on that balance and then charges interest on both the underlying tax and the penalties together. By the time a formal notice lands in the mail, the total is almost always larger than what the owner remembers owing, and the gap widens every month the situation stays unresolved.

Unfiled returns compound the problem in a specific way. When a required return hasn't been filed, the IRS is authorized to prepare a Substitute for Return using third-party income data it already holds. That substitute return won't reflect any deductions or credits the taxpayer could have legitimately claimed. The resulting balance becomes the IRS's collection starting point, and it's consistently inflated compared to what a properly filed return would have produced.

What the IRS's Collection Process Actually Looks Like

The IRS doesn't move to enforcement without warning. It sends a structured series of notices and expects a response at each stage. When those notices go unanswered, the agency can file a Notice of Federal Tax Lien, which creates a public legal claim against the taxpayer's property and appears in credit and public records. It can freeze and levy bank accounts, intercept incoming payments, and in some circumstances seize business assets. These aren't outcomes reserved for corporations with massive liabilities. They apply to sole proprietors and small LLCs operating right now.

The options available before enforcement begins are broader than the ones available afterward. Once a levy is issued, the IRS doesn't become more willing to negotiate. It becomes less willing, because it's already collecting.

How Fair Tax Solutions Approaches IRS Resolution

The firm's process starts from the actual IRS account transcript, not from what the client estimates they owe. Fair Tax Solutions pulls the real numbers, identifies every outstanding balance and filing period, and builds a resolution strategy around what the client's documented financial situation can realistically support.

Potential resolution paths include Installment Agreements (structured monthly payment plans negotiated directly with the IRS), Offers in Compromise (a settlement option that allows qualifying taxpayers to resolve their debt for less than the full amount owed, based on documented income and asset information), Currently Not Collectible status (a formal designation that temporarily halts collection activity when a taxpayer can demonstrate an inability to pay), penalty abatement requests, and levy release procedures. Which options are genuinely available depends on the client's income, assets, compliance history, and the age of the debt. No honest firm promises a specific outcome before reviewing the transcripts, because the IRS evaluates every case based on financial documentation, not on what a client hopes the number will be.

Consider a situation that comes up in practice: a business owner receives a string of IRS notices over several months and doesn't respond, uncertain what to do. By the time they contact a resolution firm, the IRS has already filed a Notice of Federal Tax Lien. Resolution is still possible, but the lien now has to be addressed as part of the process. That adds steps, extends the timeline, and closes some options that would have been available earlier. Responding to the first notice rather than the fifth doesn't just reduce stress. It keeps more of the path open.

Honest Limitations

Not every resolution path is available to every taxpayer. Offers in Compromise, for example, have specific financial eligibility requirements, and not all applicants qualify. Resolution timelines vary depending on complexity. Straightforward cases may move more quickly, while matters involving multiple unfiled years, payroll tax liability, or disputed balances can take considerably longer. Complex cases sometimes run six to eighteen months from the start of representation. Fair Tax Solutions communicates realistic expectations from the first consultation rather than offering a timeline it can't stand behind.

The firm handles civil tax resolution. Matters involving criminal tax charges require a different category of legal representation entirely, and Fair Tax Solutions will say so clearly when that's the situation.

About Fair Tax Solutions

Fair Tax Solutions is a tax resolution firm based in Marietta, Georgia. Led by CPA Len Nelms and a team of experienced tax professionals with more than 20 years of combined practice, the firm works with individuals and small business owners to address IRS collection actions including wage garnishment, bank levies, and federal tax liens. Fair Tax Solutions provides direct IRS representation and guides clients toward compliance through a resolution process built on documented financial facts.

To schedule a no-cost consultation, visit .