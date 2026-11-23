Rustication Reveal Strips from Interstate Advanced Materials

Interstate Advanced Materials highlights materials for concrete contractors, precast fabricators, and formwork builders producing rustication and reveal strips.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights materials for concrete contractors, precast fabricators, and formwork manufacturers producing rustication and reveal strips. These materials offer varying levels of rigidity and flexibility to meet concrete forming requirements while supporting consistent profiles and repeated use.Rustication strips must maintain their intended profile when secured to formwork and release cleanly to create consistent recessed lines, shadow lines, and architectural finishes in cured concrete. Plastics such as PVC Type 1, black reprocessed HDPE, and reprocessed UHMW resist moisture, are easily machined to custom profiles and dimensions, and can be reused across multiple pours. Their low moisture absorption helps avoid the swelling and deterioration associated with wood strips, maintaining consistent profiles and reducing replacement needs.Straight architectural reveals benefit from strips that resist bending and retain a defined profile during forming. For comparable strip dimensions, PVC Type 1 is the most rigid of the three options, providing stiffness for straight runs and detailed profiles. Its compatibility with solvent cement also allows fabricators to join sections into custom strip assemblies. PVC Type 1's rigidity helps crews maintain strip alignment and crisp, consistent reveal lines during concrete placement.Black reprocessed HDPE rustication strips offer a middle ground between rigid PVC Type 1 and more flexible reprocessed UHMW. Their impact resistance helps them tolerate bumps and handling during installation and removal. Reprocessed HDPE provides an economical option for contractors seeking durable, reusable strips at a lower material cost than natural virgin HDPE.Reprocessed UHMW offers greater flexibility than PVC Type 1 and HDPE at comparable strip dimensions, making it well-suited for curved formwork and applications requiring greater conformity. Its abrasion resistance helps strips withstand repeated contact and stripping, while its surface properties help reduce concrete adhesion and make strips easier to remove. Greater flexibility helps strips follow form contours, and wear resistance helps extend their useful life in repeated-pour applications.Together, these options allow contractors to balance rigidity, flexibility, and reuse. PVC Type 1 provides stiffness, black reprocessed HDPE offers a middle ground, and reprocessed UHMW provides the greatest flexibility. Choosing the right material helps contractors create consistent reveals while controlling material costs.Interstate Advanced Materials provides cut-to-size materials, CNC-machined components, and fabrication-ready parts for rustication strips and concrete forming applications. See Interstate's line of concrete forming solutions atInterstate Advanced Materials is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. Backed by Curbell Plastics, we operate with an expansive distribution network, offering a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Guided by a shared commitment to integrity, respect, and learning, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

Christopher Isar

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 888-768-5759

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Interstate Advanced Materials Highlights Plastics for Concrete Rustication Strips News Provided By Interstate Advanced Materials November 24, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry



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