MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees and residents on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, as Varanasi prepared to celebrate the grand festival with more than 11 lakh earthen and cow dung lamps illuminating its ghats, temples and water bodies.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister posted:“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on 'Dev Deepawali', illuminated by the divine radiance of Sanatan faith, spirituality and culture. May this sacred festival, through the grace of Baba Shri Vishwanath and Mother Ganga, spread joy, good fortune, spiritual energy and good health throughout your lives. This is my prayer.”

Varanasi will celebrate Dev Deepawali on Tuesday, with the Uttar Pradesh government making extensive arrangements to welcome an estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will attend the grand celebrations as the chief guest. The main lighting ceremony will take place between 5:15 pm and 5:45 pm, when more than 11 lakh diyas, including 10 lakh diyas and one lakh cow dung diyas, will illuminate different parts of the holy city.

Of these, five lakh diyas will light up Kashi's 88 permanent ghats through 83 committees, while 3.5 lakh lamps will be arranged along the sandy stretch across the Ganga. Another 2.5 lakh diyas will illuminate 103 kunds (ponds) across the city.

At Pushkar Talab, 2,100 diyas will be lit in memory of eminent personalities associated with Kashi, including Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bismillah Khan and Girija Devi.

Following the lighting ceremony, the Grand Maa Ganga Aarti will be performed at prominent ghats between 6 pm and 7 pm. The celebrations will then combine tradition with modern technology, with a 25-minute 3D projection mapping and laser show scheduled at Chet Singh Ghat from 7:20 pm.

At 8 pm, 2,100 indigenous drones will take to the skies over the Ganga for a 10-minute aerial show depicting Lord Shiva, the Maheshwar Sutras and the descent of Maa Ganga. An eco-friendly green fireworks display will follow opposite Lalita Ghat at 8:30 pm.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Ganga Seva Nidhi will decorate the venue with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 diyas for a special Maha Aarti dedicated to the martyrs of the Kargil War.

The ceremony will be performed by 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas, alongside a wreath-laying ceremony at a replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. The event will also be broadcast live online.

Separately, the Gangotri Seva Samiti will consecrate Maa Ganga with 151 litres of milk, alongside a 108-kg Ashtadhatu idol. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham will also be decorated with floral rangolis, while arrangements have been made to ensure streamlined darshan for devotees.

Considering the expected footfall, authorities have divided the ghats into 20 sectors and the sandy stretch across the river into 14 sectors. Enhanced security arrangements and crowd-management measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

According to astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, fifteen days after Diwali. According to religious belief, gods descend to the ghats of Kashi to witness the Ganga Maha Aarti, which is why the festival is popularly known as the 'Diwali of the Gods'.

Mentioned in the Shiva Purana, the festival commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. Another tradition associated with the occasion is paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.