MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) A US Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transfer national defence information to people connected to China in exchange for money, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

Jian Zhao, 37, who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2027, the US Attorney's Office for Oregon said.

Prosecutors said Zhao supplied military information and equipment to overseas buyers, photographing controlled documents with his personal cellphone and receiving thousands of dollars.

“Members of the United States military are entrusted with protecting some of our nation's most sensitive information and capabilities,” US Attorney Scott E. Bradford said.

The original indictment, filed in March 2025, described how Zhao's position gave him responsibility for managing records and accountability for more than $55 million in Army property.

Prosecutors alleged that he used encrypted communications to negotiate prices, find buyers and arrange payments and deliveries through intermediaries.

One intermediary, whose identity was unknown to the grand jury, claimed to live in Changchun, China. The indictment described negotiations over 20 government hard drives for $10,000, while noting that Zhao told the intermediary he did not know what they contained.

“Your buyer needs intelligence, right?” Zhao asked, according to the indictment.

The charging document also described exchanges over military documents, including discussions about prices, how to transfer files and the risks involved. These details were allegations in the original indictment.

When authorities announced his arrest in March 2025, the Justice Department said the material involved information about the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, and US military readiness for a possible conflict with China.

The department also alleged that Zhao sought to sell an encryption-capable government computer and hard drives bearing secret and top-secret markings.

His arrest was announced alongside those of another serving soldier, Li Tian, and former soldier Ruoyu Duan. Authorities said the investigation involved the FBI and Army Counterintelligence Command. The original charges against Tian and Duan concerned a separate alleged bribery and government-property theft conspiracy.

Monday's statement said Duan had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defence information. Prosecutors described him as recruiting military personnel and facilitating transactions with China-based purchasers.

Agents arrested Zhao at his home in Lacey, Washington, on March 6, 2025, recovering approximately $30,000 in cash, electronic devices and Army hard drives.

Under his plea agreement, Zhao agreed to forfeit $17,500 in proceeds and abandon his interest in approximately $30,000 seized during the investigation. The 10-year prison term is the maximum penalty, not a sentence already imposed.