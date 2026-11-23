S&P 500, Nasdaq End Best Session Since April Last Year On Optimism Led By Jensen Huang's Reinstatement - NVDA, NASA, TTWO, AMZN In Focus
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Nvidia's board, which until last week maintained it would not reinstate Huang to his prior position, reversed its decision and reappointed Jensen Huang as CEO with immediate effect. "I can't wait to get back to work," Huang said.
The dramatic return follows less than a fortnight after Huang stepped down over an admitted relationship with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, which led to a tumultuous stretch during which the semiconductor giant's shares recorded their worst weekly performance since 2008.
Following the announcement, Trump, in a Truth Social post, welcomed the Nvidia board's decision.
"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump wrote, adding that the country needs Huang's leadership to support Nvidia and the broader American economy.
“The reinstatement of the prolific leader of Nvidia's AI buildout as CEO is bolstering confidence that the momentum of modern technology will remain robust, while sidelining fears of a slowdown,” Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers told Bloomberg.
Key Trending Stocks
Freshly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will answer questions in an open Senate hearing next week as lawmakers press for answers on American chip export rules and national security safeguards.
U.S. buyers snapped up new video game hardware from Sony and Microsoft at a sharply elevated rate in the week ending Nov. 7, in anticipation of Grand Theft Auto VI, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said on Monday.
NASA on Monday opened bidding for private industry partners to design, test, and construct the first nuclear fission power plant intended for the lunar surface, targeting a launch-ready system by 2030.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's oral therapy Welgemda (ribitol) for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 ahead of the deadline.
Amazon Inc. (AMZN) said Monday it has signed an agreement to purchase the proprietary technology behind AI Startup Decart's Optimization Stack (DOS) and bring its co-founders and engineering team into the company, as it looks to optimize AI inference and custom silicon performance.
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