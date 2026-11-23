MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The free report includes a ready-to-use prompt & a 10-minute checklist for any coding platform

DELAWARE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Security has released The Security Cost of Vibe Coding, a study showing that four leading AI coding platforms, given the same detailed security prompt, built apps with the same five security gaps. An autonomous pentest of the four apps, run between April and June 2026, confirmed 137 exploitable vulnerabilities.

The five gaps found in every app:



CORS misconfiguration

Missing or bypassed authentication

Missing frame protection (clickjacking)

Missing Content-Security-Policy headers Missing or insufficient rate limiting



Together, these patterns accounted for 66 of the 137 confirmed vulnerabilities.

The prompt was written like bcrypt hashing, 15-minute tokens, & rate limiting on login, but gaps appeared where requirements were brief, such as“CORS enabled for mobile clients,” or missing. The report provides more precise wording and verification steps.

“Writing a careful prompt is the right instinct, but the surest way to know what an app does is to attack it,” said Shikhil Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Astra Security.“Teams building with AI shouldn't have to choose between shipping fast and knowing where they stand.”

Inside the report:



The exact prompt wording that closes each gap

A copy-and-paste security prompt for any AI coding platform

A 10-minute checklist, including“try logging in 8 times with the wrong password” Platform-specific checks in the appendix

How it was tested: Astra Autonomous Pentest used a Structured Pentest agent to map the attack chain, a Bug Bounty Hunter agent that explored with zero prior knowledge & an independent Validator that re-exploited every finding. A human security engineer reviewed each result & excluded unconfirmed findings.

The report doesn't rank the platforms or argue against using AI coding tools. It covers four builds from one prompt; findings may not hold for current platform versions.

Download the report:

About Astra Security

Astra Security is a cybersecurity company whose Pentest Platform makes pentesting simple, autonomous & continuous. Its scanner emulates attacker behaviour with 15,000+ security tests, and CI/CD integrations help teams move from DevOps to DevSecOps. Over 1,000 companies trust Astra, which uncovered 6.8 million+ vulnerabilities last year. Astra has been recognized at the La French Tech program & the Global Conference on Cyber Security.

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