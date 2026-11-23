MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A two-part interview goes behind the autograph to explore Topps offers and the decisions athletes make before a card reaches a pack

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Have you ever wondered how sports-card deals work with players and why an athlete might turn down an offer? In a newly released two-part video interview and companion article, Tom Lyons, the Pricing King, asks veteran NFL agent Harold Lewis about dealings with Topps, the money behind autograph signings and the decisions that happen before a card reaches a pack.On Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons, the conversation gives football fans and collectors a look at the athlete's side of the business. Lewis, president and CEO of National Sports Agency, brings more than four decades in athlete representation. His agency's work includes player contracts, endorsements, trading-card agreements and autograph signings.The discussion starts with a question that sounds simple: what is a signature worth? Lewis explains why the payment per autograph is only part of the calculation. The number of signatures, the time required and the commitments in an agreement all matter. He also discusses turning down a Topps offer for a college player, giving viewers a glimpse of how an agent decides whether a deal makes sense.The second video tackles another question fans may not have considered: did the athlete sign the card itself, or a sticker that was attached afterward? Lyons and Lewis discuss on-card and sticker autographs, what happens during signing sessions and why the distinction matters to collectors.The conversation also explores college athletes' name, image and likeness opportunities, commonly known as NIL. Lyons brings personal connections to that discussion through previous show guests, including Mizzou running back Jamal Roberts and Miami Dolphins receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., a National Sports Agency client. Lyons knows Roberts and his family personally and credits his exceptional work ethic as he pursues an NFL opportunity.Beyond trading cards, Lewis recounts an early USFL negotiation involving Carl Allen and recalls conversations with people developing Jerry Maguire. His stories give viewers a look at the relationships and decisions behind the familiar image of a sports agent negotiating for a player.Lyons, co-owner of Lyons Cards with his son, Connor, brings more than 30 years of pricing and revenue-management experience to the interview. His background includes leadership roles at Lodging Hospitality Management and vacation-rental company Casago. The interview applies that interest in pricing to a question sports fans can relate to: how do the people behind the card decide what their part of the deal is worth?The companion article, I Asked an NFL Agent How Sports Card Deals Really Work, and both videos are available through the links below.Read and watchRead I Asked an NFL Agent How Sports Card Deals Really Work on LyonsCardsWatch I Asked an NFL Agent How Sports Card Deals Really WorkWatch On-Card vs. Sticker Autographs: What Collectors Don't SeeAbout Lyons CardsLyons Cards is a family-owned sports-card business led by Tom and Connor Lyons in St. Louis, Missouri. Its online hobby shop and Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons interviews, videos and articles bring together collecting, pricing education and the people behind the hobby. Learn more at LyonsCards.

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Tom Lyons Asks NFL Agent Harold Lewis How Sports Card Deals Really Work News Provided By Lyons Cards November 24, 2026, 00:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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