Two Killed in Road Accident After Four Wheeler Hits Scooter in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Two people were killed after a four-wheeler hit their Activa scooter on the road between Shivaji University and Shahu Toll Plaza in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, police said. Kolhapur Police Inspector Santosh Doke said the accident took place at around 11.45 pm on Monday. The victims have been identified as Umesh Vilas Patrod and Ganesh Sunil Patrod.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Inspector Doke said, "Yesterday at 11.45 pm, two individuals lost their lives in an accident on the road between Shivaji University and the Shahu Toll Plaza. The victims have been identified as Umesh Vilas Patrod and Ganesh Sunil Patrod. They were travelling on an Activa scooter when they were struck by a four-wheeler." He further said that the driver of the four-wheeler, identified as Padmasingh Ranjitsingh Patil, aged 36 and a resident of Tarabai Park, Kolhapur, was driving rashly, resulting in the accident. "The driver of the vehicle, identified as Padmasingh Ranjitsingh Patil (aged 36, a resident of Tarabai Park, Kolhapur), was driving rashly, resulting in the accident and the subsequent deaths of the two individuals. We arrested the driver yesterday," Inspector Doke said.

The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before a court on Tuesday, following which he was remanded to police custody until November 25, police said. In a separate incident earlier in the day, three young men were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding car met with an accident on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway around 2 am, police said. The car rammed into a road divider, crossed over to the opposite carriageway and overturned. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, killing three on the spot. The two others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. (ANI)