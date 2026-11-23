

Short sellers collected about $13.7 billion in mark-to-market gains in the seven days that NVDA shares fell after Huang's exit, including $5.9 billion on Friday alone.

Even after Monday's losses, short sellers remain up about $4 billion on Nvidia for 2026. Nasdaq shorts, meanwhile, incurred an estimated $39 billion loss on Monday, more than reversing Friday's profit.

Short sellers betting against Nvidia (NVDA) lost roughly $12 billion in a single session on Monday after the company's shares jumped over 30% after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, according to S3 Partners.

According to the analytics firm, the one-day hit wiped out nearly 90% of the gains those same short positions had built over the previous seven trading days. NVDA stock closed up 31.5% on Monday after the company reinstated Huang as CEO, causing a broader rally in tech and AI names that pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index up 7%.

Seven Days Of Gains Vanish

After Huang stepped down following allegations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy, Nvidia shares fell for seven straight sessions. Short sellers collected about $13.7 billion in mark-to-market gains during that stretch, including $5.9 billion on Friday alone when reports of the Securities and Exchange Commission probing the company's accounting practices dragged the stock down.

The sharp rebound in NVDA shares on Monday pushed Nvidia's short value at risk up 150% to $4.68 billion, the highest figure S3 Partners has recorded for any single stock.

Still Ahead For The Year-Barely

Even after Monday's losses, short sellers remain up about $4 billion on Nvidia for 2026. The stock would need to reach roughly $173 to erase the gains from the seven-day decline and about $182 to wipe out the full year's profit for the short side, the firm said.

Across Nasdaq names, short sellers had booked $83 billion in gains over the same seven sessions, $36 billion of it on Friday. On Monday, they incurred an estimated $39 billion loss, more than reversing Friday's profit. Nasdaq shorts are now down about $64 billion for the year, the firm said.

How Did NVDA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, accompanied by 'extremely high' retail chatter.

In an ongoing Stocktwits poll, nearly 64% of respondents said that they are more bullish on Nvidia now that Huang is back. 15% said they feel the same as before, while 9% said they are more bearish, and 12% voted that it's too early to tell.

NVDA stock has dropped 12% year-to-date.

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