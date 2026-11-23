

"We're still evaluating that, but it's going to be draconian,” the CEO reportedly said

CEO also said that the company is looking to appeal the FDA's decision to reject approval for the therapy. The FDA rejected Deramiocel for the second time on Friday, saying Deramiocel's clinical evidence was insufficient to support approval.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) slumped 75% on Monday, clocking its worst day ever, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), prompting the company to consider“draconian” job cuts.

The company is now considering potential job cuts that could affect several hundred employees, Reuters reported on Monday, citing CEO Linda Marbán.

"We're still evaluating that, but it's going to be draconian,” the CEO reportedly said, adding that while the FDA has requested a new clinical trial, the company lacks the funding to run it. She also noted that the company is uncertain as to when it can raise the necessary capital, prompting it to consider restructuring. The company currently has 306 full-time employees.

FDA Rejects Capricor's Deramiocel Again

The FDA rejected Deramiocel for the second time on Friday, saying Deramiocel's clinical evidence was insufficient to support approval. The agency identified serious data-integrity violations in the company's late-stage HOPE-3 trial for the therapy, including unauthorized changes to statistical analyses and breaches of procedures designed to prevent bias.

“The correspondence identifies serious data integrity violations in the conduct of Study HOPE-3 that cannot be remediated post-hoc,” it said in a statement. The FDA first rejected approval for the therapy aimed at DMD in July 2025.

DMD is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness that presents predominantly in young boys. Capricor was seeking approval for the therapy in preserving upper-limb function in patients older than nine this time. Initially, it sought approval for cardiomyopathy associated with DMD.

Capricor Responds

Capricor said on Friday that it disagreed with the FDA, saying it stood behind the integrity of its clinical data and believed the treatment deserved approval. The company also said then that it is reviewing its operating costs to extend cash runway, which is currently expected to fund planned operations for the next 12 months.

"We want to appeal the decision. We think it's wrong," Marbán said in an interview to Reuters on Monday.

How Did CAPR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CAPR stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

CAPR stock has slumped 93% year-to-date.

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