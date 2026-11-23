MENAFN - GetNews)"The Fluxo Flow visual canvas showing a lead-intake workflow in Dry Run mode, where each step is simulated on sample data before anything goes live."Fluxo Suite has launched Fluxo Flow, an AI workflow automation platform that lets teams test every workflow before it goes live, route high-stakes decisions to a person for approval, and pay by plan instead of per task. Agencies can also offer the platform to clients under their own brand.

Chicago, IL - Nov. 23rd, 2026 - Fluxo Suite today announced the launch of Fluxo Flow, an AI workflow automation platform for small and mid-sized businesses and the agencies that serve them. The platform automates repetitive work such as lead follow-up, invoice handling, customer support and reporting, with built-in testing before workflows go live and human approval for high-stakes steps.

Repetitive administrative work takes up a significant part of the week at many small businesses, and it is often spread across several separate tools. Automation software can reduce that work, but many tools charge per task or per run, and AI steps can act without anyone reviewing the result. Fluxo Flow was designed to address both issues.

"Every company I worked with hit the same wall," said Husam Daoud, founder of Fluxo Flow and President of David Investment Group inc.. "The work that keeps a business running is repetitive, spread across too many tools, and too important to give to a black box. Businesses need automation they can check before it acts. That is what we set out to build."

Testing and approval built in

Teams build workflows by connecting steps on a visual canvas, without writing code. A Dry Run feature plays out the entire workflow on sample data before it goes live, so no message, record or payment is sent until the team chooses to run it for real.

For decisions with higher stakes, such as refunds, contracts or replies to key clients, a workflow can pause and send the step to a Review Queue, where a team member approves or rejects it. AI handles reading, sorting and drafting, while people keep the final say on those decisions.

Fluxo Flow includes 276 ready-made AI agents for specific tasks across 30 industries and connects to 113 business applications, including Shopify, QuickBooks, Xero, Airtable, Asana and monday. New customers can also have their first workflow built with them by the Fluxo team at no cost.

Plan-based pricing

Fluxo Flow plans are priced by the number of workflows and seats rather than by tasks or runs, so a workflow that runs more often does not cost more. Customers connect their own account from the AI provider they choose, and that provider bills them directly at its own rates. Fluxo Flow does not resell AI usage or add a markup. Paid plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, and customers can export or delete their data at any time.

"Pricing should be predictable," said Daoud. "Customers know what they will pay each month, and their AI usage is billed by their own provider at that provider's rates."

Partner and affiliate programs

Alongside the launch, Fluxo Flow introduced a white-label Partner program for marketing, operations and automation agencies. Partners can offer the platform to their clients under their own name, logo, colors, web address and branded emails, and set their own prices. The Partner plan starts at $699 per month and includes five client workspaces, with additional workspaces available at wholesale prices. A single dashboard shows the activity, health and billing of each client workspace.

The company also opened an Affiliate program for creators, consultants and community leaders whose audiences run businesses. Referred customers receive a discount at checkout, and affiliates earn a commission on the customers they refer.

Availability

Fluxo Flow is available now at, where visitors can try a demo workflow without signing up. Agencies can learn about the Partner program at /partners, and affiliates can apply at /affiliates.

About Fluxo Suite

Fluxo Suite is the software brand of David Investment Group Inc., based in Palos Hills, Illinois. Its product, Fluxo Flow, launched in 2026 as an AI workflow automation platform for small businesses and agencies. The company's mission is to make AI automation trustworthy for the work that keeps a business running: visible before it runs, checked by a person where it matters, and priced predictably.