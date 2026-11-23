MENAFN - GetNews) Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing has recently been invited to serve as the Goodwill Ambassador of China Consumer Brands, helping convey the high-quality image of Chinese consumer brands to the world.

Hangzhou, China - Nov. 23, 2026 - Guo attended the Thematic Event at the Historical Classic Industries Expo which kicked off in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province on November 20.

Guo stated that historical classic industries can produce truly time-tested Chinese brands only by preserving their roots with craftsmanship and revitalizing their vitality through innovation.

According to Guo, as a goodwill ambassador, her role is to help this craftsmanship and quality reach a wider audience and promote China's fine products and brands onto a broader global stage.

Co-hosted by the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd., the expo serves as a national-level platform to promote development of the historical classic industries.

Covering approximately 30,000 square meters, the expo has brought together more than 400 enterprises and featured an international silk exhibition area, regional exhibition areas from provinces and municipalities, and six industry zones covering silk, tea, porcelain, traditional Chinese medicine, brewing, and arts and crafts.

Since the MIIT launched the China Consumer Brands initiative in 2024, two batches have been announced, comprising 293 enterprise brands and 119 regional brands.

About Industrial Culture Development Center of MIIT

The Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is a national-level institution directly affiliated with MIIT, providing specialized support for the development of industrial culture. With a focus on advancing China's transformation into a manufacturing powerhouse, the Center undertakes a range of responsibilities, including industrial culture policy research, the preservation and utilization of national industrial heritage, the promotion of industrial design innovation, the cultivation of manufacturing brands, and the dissemination of industrial civilization. The Center is committed to fostering the deep integration of industrial culture, creative design, and advanced manufacturing, leveraging the soft power of culture to drive the high-quality development of new industrialization.