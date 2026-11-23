MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"Russia's main battle tanks – the T-72, T-80, and T-90 – weigh between 41 and 46 tons each. Thus, 1,000 destroyed tanks amount to approximately 45,000 tons of armored steel. The Eiffel Tower's metal framework required around 7,300 tons of iron. This means that the metal from Russian tanks destroyed this year alone could have been used to build six such towers," the General Staff noted.

It stressed that Ukrainian defenders are turning Russian military equipment into scrap metal to ensure it can no longer advance across Ukrainian territory or threaten other countries.

"Each of these destroyed enemy tanks represents a thwarted assault, positions held, and the lives of our soldiers saved. This is the result of the daily work of artillery units, drone operators, anti-tank crews, pilots, infantry, and everyone holding the line," the General Staff emphasized.

The General Staff also noted that Ukrainian soldiers are doing extraordinary work by destroying Russian military equipment to ensure it never again crosses Ukrainian soil or advances further, while the Eiffel Tower continues to stand in Paris.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue destroying enemy equipment until Russia ends its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff assured.

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As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total estimated combat losses since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, stood at approximately 1,639,641 personnel as of November 23, 2026, including 2,471 troops over the previous 24 hours.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine