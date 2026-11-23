MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While shoppers rush out for Black Friday deals, service plumbers nationwide brace for their own holiday rush:“Brown Friday.” According to Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest provider of plumbing, sewer and drain services, the day after Thanksgiving consistently brings a 50% spike in service calls, making it the busiest day of the year for the trade. Roto-Rooter also typically sees a 21% boost in calls during the Thursday through Sunday holiday weekend.

“Thanksgiving is a perfect storm for plumbing emergencies,” says Paul Abrams, Roto-Rooter spokesperson.“With homes full of guests, extra showers and big meal preparations in the kitchen, pipes and disposals will be stressed to the max. Almost every traditional Thanksgiving food dish can clog drainpipes.”

Roto-Rooter will have every available plumber and service technician working on Brown Friday to ensure a rapid response to customer calls for service.



Do not pour grease or turkey drippings down drains. They solidify on pipe walls and restrict drainage. Never put stringy or fibrous food waste down the garbage disposal. Celery, corn husks, asparagus, artichokes, rhubarb and onion skins are likely to jam your disposal.

Avoid putting potato peels, rice and pasta down the disposal. It turns into a sticky, gooey paste inside the drain.

Run the disposal while feeding it food scraps. Keep cold water running into the drain.

Do not flush wet wipes down toilets. Even if they claim to be flushable wipes, they dissolve slowly and often clog pipes.

Place plungers and wastebasket s in guest bathroom s . Doing so discourages guests from flushing incompatible items and allows guests to resolve toilet clogs without embarrassment.

Spread out showers and laundry loads . This ensures drains have time to empty.

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain and water cleanup services coast to coast through more than 120 company-owned branches and independent contractors, and 301 independent franchises. The company serves over 90% of the U.S. population in all 50 states and approximately 30% of the Canadian population. To contact your local Roto-Rooter business, visit:

CONTACT: Kaelin Massey Roto-Rooter 5022352736...