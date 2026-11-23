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Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report Covers Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by advancements in medical procedures and growing healthcare needs. This market is set for continued growth as innovations in diagnosis and treatment options emerge, improving patient outcomes. Below, we explore the current market size, the factors fueling its expansion, emerging trends, leading regions, and the outlook for the coming years.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market

The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market has shown robust growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $1.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This increase during the past years has been driven by factors such as the rise in organ transplantations, chronic graft rejection incidents, enhanced hospital pulmonary care, greater use of immunosuppressants, and limitations in early diagnostic methods. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to expand strongly, reaching $2.43 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7%. The expected growth is supported by developments including an increase in transplant procedures, advancements in early detection technologies, personalized immunotherapy options, growth of specialized respiratory care centers, and improved long-term patient management strategies. Key future trends include enhanced post-transplant monitoring, wider application of immunosuppressive treatments, expansion of early diagnostic testing, a focus on preserving lung function over time, and growing demand for specialized pulmonary healthcare.

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Understanding Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome and Its Impact

Bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) is a long-term, progressive lung condition characterized by inflammation and scarring that reduces the size of the small airways. It commonly occurs as a complication after lung or stem cell transplantation, often indicating chronic graft rejection. Early identification of BOS is vital for initiating timely treatment, which can slow the disease's progression and help preserve pulmonary function.

Lung Transplant Growth as a Key Driver for the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market

One of the main factors pushing the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market forward is the rising number of lung transplants performed worldwide. Lung transplantation involves replacing a diseased or malfunctioning lung with a healthy donor lung to improve respiratory function. Advances in surgical methods have significantly boosted success rates and reduced risks, making this procedure increasingly accessible. Lung transplants can also effectively treat advanced BOS cases by substituting damaged lungs with healthy ones, thus enhancing breathing capacity and lung health. For example, in January 2025, data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the US showed that lung transplants grew by 10.4%, rising from 3,026 procedures in 2023 to 3,340 in 2024. This notable increase in lung transplant surgeries is a significant driver behind the market's growth.

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The Role of Clinical Trials in Expanding Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Treatment Options

Another important factor contributing to market growth is the rise in clinical trials focused on bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome. Clinical trials are research studies involving humans, designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, devices, or procedures. The demand for personalized medicine, especially targeted gene-based therapies, has led to an increase in these trials. They play a critical role in testing new therapies aimed at reducing inflammation and preserving lung function in BOS patients, while also improving understanding of the disease's progression and treatment safety. For instance, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the number of industry-initiated clinical trials in the UK rose from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023, with Phase III trials increasing by 16.5% during this period. This surge in clinical research is a strong factor accelerating the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market.

Regional Outlook for the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes detailed assessments of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough global perspective on market development and opportunities.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report Covers Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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