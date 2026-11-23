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Breast Milk Substitutes Market Overview

According to the Latest Research by TBRC, the Global Breast Milk Substitutes Market Is Entering a Period of Rapid Growth

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for breast milk substitutes has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by various social and economic changes influencing infant feeding practices worldwide. As urbanization increases and more women join the workforce, the demand for alternatives to breastfeeding is rising. This overview delves into the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for breast milk substitutes.

Steady Market Growth Forecast for Breast Milk Substitutes

The breast milk substitutes market has experienced robust growth over recent years, with its value expected to climb from $17.55 billion in 2025 to $19.03 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion during the past period has been primarily driven by reduced breastfeeding rates in urban centers, the increasing number of working mothers, heightened awareness about infant nutrition, broader availability of infant care products, and improved access to pediatric healthcare services.

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Promising Outlook for Breast Milk Substitutes Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $26.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the growing infant population in developing countries, a rising preference for premium infant formulas, the widening reach of e-commerce distribution channels, ongoing innovations in nutritional formulations, and greater emphasis on infant food safety. Emerging trends also point to increased demand for infant nutrition alternatives, wider adoption of hypoallergenic formulas, preference for fortified and organic options, growth in ready-to-use infant nutrition products, and a stronger focus on supporting infant digestive health.

What Breast Milk Substitutes Are and Their Purpose

Breast milk substitutes are specially formulated products developed to provide vital nutrients to infants who are partially or fully not breastfed. These products typically include infant formulas derived from cow's milk, soy, or hydrolyzed proteins, enhanced with essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids to support healthy growth and development. They serve as crucial alternatives in cases where breastfeeding is not feasible due to medical issues, personal choices, or logistical challenges.

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Workforce Participation Among Women Boosts Demand for Breast Milk Substitutes

One of the primary drivers propelling the breast milk substitutes market is the increasing participation of women in the workforce globally. As more women gain access to education and employment opportunities, economic independence rises, leading to a higher number of working mothers. For these women, breast milk substitutes provide a practical, nutritionally sound feeding option when breastfeeding is impeded by limited time, workplace constraints, or inadequate maternity leave policies. This allows mothers to maintain their careers without compromising infant nutrition. For instance, data from the UK's House of Commons indicate that between October and December 2024, 16.37 million women aged 16 and older were employed, highlighting the significant scale of the working female population fueling this market.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the Breast Milk Substitutes Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the breast milk substitutes market, reflecting strong consumer demand and well-established distribution channels in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rising birth rates, urbanization, and increasing awareness about infant nutrition. The breast milk substitutes market report encompasses a broad geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

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. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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According to the Latest Research by TBRC, the Global Breast Milk Substitutes Market Is Entering a Period of Rapid Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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