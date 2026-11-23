Fully Accredited

Open to Students Worldwide

U.S.-accredited online high school pairs its AI-supported platform with independently owned local centers, starting with Vertex Education in Ho Chi Minh City.

- David Smith, Founder and CEO, Silicon Valley High SchoolLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Valley High School, Inc. (SVHS), a fully accredited U.S. online high school that has enrolled more than 120,000 students, today announced its first international learning center, in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Vertex Education under the leadership of Prof. Youngsung (David) Hong.The Ho Chi Minh City center is the first location in the SVHS Certified Learning Center program, a global framework in which independently owned local education organizations provide the premises, the staff, and the community relationships, while SVHS provides the accredited American curriculum, the technology platform, the teachers of record, the transcripts, and the diploma. SVHS does not own, lease, or operate the physical centers, and charges local operators no setup fee, no franchise fee, and no territory fee."An accredited American diploma has always been available to Vietnamese families in theory," said Prof. Youngsung (David) Hong, who leads Vertex Education and teaches at Inha University. "In practice it meant sending a fifteen-year-old to another continent, or trusting an institution nobody in the family could visit. What we are opening in Ho Chi Minh City is the third option: the credential is American and fully accredited, and the people helping your child earn it are in your city, speak your language, and can be met in person on a Tuesday afternoon."Why Ho Chi Minh City FirstFamilies across Asia increasingly want their children to hold a recognized U.S. high school credential without sending a teenager overseas alone, and without abandoning the local school, language, and community that anchor them. SVHS's dual-diploma pathway lets a student remain enrolled in their local school while earning an accredited SVHS diploma, completing SVHS coursework asynchronously on their own schedule. The Ho Chi Minh City center adds what an online school cannot deliver from six thousand miles away: a place to go, in the student's own city, with educators who know their families."We are excited to offer students in Vietnam a fully accredited US diploma with trusted local support," said David Smith, Founder and CEO of Silicon Valley High School. "We spent more than a decade building a school that works asynchronously for students anywhere on earth. What we could never build from the United States is the relationship a family has with an educator down the street. Prof. Hong has spent twenty years building exactly that in this region, and Ho Chi Minh City is the template for everywhere that follows."The Technology Behind ItSVHS delivers instruction asynchronously. Students move through video-based coursework at their own pace, from any device, with credentialed U.S. teachers grading their work and issuing official transcripts. With no fixed class times to synchronize across time zones, the model can be exported to any country without rebuilding it. The platform runs on enterprise Amazon Web Services infrastructure.A suite of specialist AI assistants built on Amazon Bedrock extends student support well beyond any building's operating hours, including Sage, an AI tutor in every course; Zip, a pacing coach; Dot, a teaching assistant that runs interactive mastery checks; Ace, a writing assistant; Frankie, an academic advisor; and Sid, 24/7 support for students and families.Teaching Students to Build AI, Not Fear ItSVHS recently released AI Applications & Ethics, a one-semester elective approved by the University of California A-G as a College-Preparatory Elective (category G). The course covers how large language models work, prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents and AI-assisted programming, and the questions that come with them, from bias and privacy to academic integrity and the future of work."I teach university students who are anxious about whether AI will take the career they are training for," Hong said. "A high school that puts AI ethics and prompt engineering into an accredited, university-recognized elective is not reacting to the technology. It is teaching the generation that will decide what the technology is for."What It Means for FamiliesStudents working with an SVHS learning center study an accredited American curriculum (Cognia and WASC accredited, NCAA approved, and UC A-G approved) across 60+ self-paced courses. Local center services such as tutoring, college counseling, test preparation, and pre-departure support are provided independently by the center under its own name. Tuition for SVHS coursework is billed directly by SVHS.What It Means for Learning Centers WorldwideThe launch opens the SVHS Certified Learning Center program to qualified education operators globally: tutoring centers, language academies, test-prep institutes, international education consultancies, and independent schools that already hold their community's trust.The program is deliberately not a franchise. Centers keep their own brand, business, pricing, and services. Operators reach certification through a two-step pathway: a Candidate Center collaboration period, during which SVHS provides staff certification training at no charge and the candidate works toward published readiness standards, followed by a certification decision by SVHS. Certified centers earn referral commissions on the SVHS enrollments they generate. Meeting the readiness standards makes a candidate eligible for certification; the decision to certify rests with SVHS."What I wanted was a school of record with real accreditation, teachers who grade the work, a transcript a university will accept, and technology I could not have built myself," Hong added. "I keep my own center, my own brand, and my own students. If you have spent years earning your community's trust, that distinction matters."Education organizations interested in the program can learn more at /learning-centers/.About Vertex EducationVertex Education is an education organization based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, founded by Prof. Youngsung (David) Hong. As a candidate for SVHS certification, Vertex operates the first location in the SVHS Certified Learning Center program, pairing SVHS's accredited American diploma with in-person mentorship and academic support.About Silicon Valley High SchoolSilicon Valley High School, Inc. is a fully accredited U.S. online high school. Accredited by Cognia and WASC, with NCAA-approved and UC A-G approved coursework, SVHS has enrolled more than 120,000 students. SVHS's mission is to prepare students worldwide to lead, rather than fear, the AI future. Learn more at svhs.

Dr. John Ott Jr

Silicon Valley High School, Inc.

+1 650-681-0681

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Silicon Valley High School Launches First International Learning Center in Vietnam News Provided By Silicon Valley High School,Inc. November 24, 2026, 00:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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