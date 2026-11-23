If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Avis common stock during the Class Period, you have until January 22, 2027, to file a motion with the Court seeking your appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. Members of the proposed class in the Class Action may file motions for lead plaintiff appointment independently, with counsel of their own choosing, and need not contact Pomerantz or anyone associated with that firm in connection with any such motion.

This case involves a scheme to manipulate the market for Avis securities, orchestrated by Defendants Pentwater and Halbower. Taking advantage of Pentwater's position as one of Avis's largest shareholders, holding a total economic interest of approximately 51% of the Company through stocks and cash-settled swaps as of March 2026, Defendants' aggressive purchasing of Avis stock during the Class Period triggered unusual volatility and a short squeeze in the market for Avis securities – i.e., a rapid surge in the Company's stock price caused by short sellers buying back shares to cut their losses, thereby fueling further price spikes – all of which served to greatly increase the value of Pentwater's holdings of Avis stock.

Between April 1 and April 22, 2026, the market price of Avis common stock climbed dramatically, after trading below $200 per share for the majority of the preceding twelve months and despite the disappointing full-year 2025 financial results Avis had recently released. Avis's stock price reached a staggering high of $765.94 per share during intraday trading on April 21, an increase of approximately 419% over its $147.52 opening price on April 1, before closing at $713.97 per share. Then, over the following trading sessions, Avis's share price collapsed by 74.51%, closing at $182.005 per share on April 28, 2026.

One day later, during an April 29, 2026 earnings call, Avis CEO Brian Choi told investors that Pentwater had sold 4.3 million shares of Avis stock between April 22 and 23, 2026, for sales proceeds of $1.75 billion. Dumping Pentwater's Avis holdings into the market during such a short period of time caused Avis's share price to plunge, damaging investors.

On June 18, 2026, Avis disclosed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that Pentwater had agreed to pay Avis $650 million to settle alleged violations of Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act, a“short-swing profits” rule that requires owners of more than 10% of a class of publicly traded equity securities to disgorge any profits from trading in the issuer's equity securities within a period of less than six months. On June 29, 2026, Avis filed a heavily redacted copy of a complaint, originally filed under seal, against Pentwater, Halbower, and a series of apparently related entities, setting forth Avis's allegations.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980