Frida Emalange - Founder/ CEO Zorganics Institute of Beauty and Wellness

Zorganics Institute accredited by NACCAS opens Winter 2027 enrollment and expands community impact

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday giving season gets underway, Zorganics Institute of Beauty & Wellness is now enrolling students for its upcoming Winter cohort beginning January 13, 2027, while highlighting its expanding community impact alongside the Zorganics Foundation. Serving Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the greater North Sound region, the NACCAS-accredited institution has also upgraded its digital platform to make it faster and easier for prospective students to explore accredited career pathways, review financial aid options, and book in-person campus tours ahead of the January start.

Founded by CEO and licensed educator Frida Emalange, Zorganics Institute brings more than 24 years of beauty, skincare, and holistic wellness leadership to postsecondary vocational education. Guided by a mission of motivating students, creating practical career solutions, and contributing positively to the community, the Institute offers state-aligned training in Cosmetology, Esthetics, Master Esthetics, Manicuring, and Instructor Training-pairing clinical precision with prevention-focused, holistic wellness practices.

"Education has the power to transform not just an individual's livelihood, but an entire community," said Frida Emalange, Founder and CEO of Zorganics Institute of Beauty & Wellness. "As we head into the giving season and prepare to welcome our January 13, 2027 cohort, our focus remains clear: elevating beauty and wellness standards across the North Sound while removing barriers for aspiring professionals through accessible education, federal financial aid, and the community support of the Zorganics Foundation."

Empowering North Sound Students & Communities:

January 13, 2027 Cohort Enrollment: Prospective students can now use the upgraded Zorganics Institute website to explore accredited programs, check federal financial aid eligibility (FAFSA Federal School Code: 043003), and schedule guided campus tours in minutes to secure their seat before classes begin on January 13, 2027.

Elevating Holistic Standards in Whatcom County: Students train in a real-world clinical environment focused on skin health, prevention, and client-centered care-graduating prepared for Washington State licensing and thriving local careers in salons, spas, and wellness clinics.

Giving-Season Impact Through Zorganics Foundation: Established to advance community wellness and educational access, the Zorganics Foundation continues to expand scholarship opportunities and local outreach across Western Washington-helping deserving students turn passion into licensed, sustainable careers.

Prospective students planning a career change or fresh start in the new year are encouraged to tour the Bellingham campus at 410 W. Bakerview Rd, Suite 112, and meet with the admissions and financial aid team ahead of the January 13, 2027 start date.

To book a campus tour, apply for the January 13, 2027 cohort, or learn how to support student scholarships through the Zorganics Foundation, visit .

About Zorganics Institute of Beauty & Wellness

Founded in 2018 in Bellingham, Washington, Zorganics Institute of Beauty & Wellness is a NACCAS-accredited postsecondary vocational school dedicated to holistic beauty, skincare, and wellness education. Alongside the Zorganics Foundation and Zorganics Salon and Spa, the Institute is committed to student empowerment, clinical excellence, and meaningful community contribution throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Media Contact:

Frida Emalange

Founder & CEO, Zorganics Institute of Beauty & Wellness

410 W. Bakerview Rd, Suite 112, Bellingham, WA 98226

(360) 392-8243

...

Frida Emalange

Zorganics Institute of Beauty and Wellness

+1 360-392-8243

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Zorganics Institute Opens Enrollment for January 13, 2027 Winter Cohort and Expands Community Scholarship Impact News Provided By Zorganics Institute of Beauty and wellness November 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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