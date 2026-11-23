Off the Beaten Path travelers enjoy small group adventures

The sale includes trips in destinations across Africa, Alaska, the American West, Europe, Latin America and Oceania

- Cory Lawrence, President & CEO of Off the Beaten Path

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travelers can save up to $1,500 per person on select Off the Beaten Path adventures and custom journeys during the company's 2026 Black Friday sale, available now through Dec. 2.

The sale includes trips in destinations across Africa, Alaska, the American West, Europe, Latin America and Oceania. Featured offers include $1,500 off per person on Botswana Off the Beaten Path Safari, Absolute Alaska, Alaska's National Parks Grand Slam and Extraordinary Australia. Other trips have discounts ranging from $500 to $1,250 per person.

“Travel can be one of the most meaningful gifts we give ourselves or someone we love,” said Cory Lawrence, CEO and president of Off the Beaten Path.“This sale is an opportunity to plan a journey that brings travelers closer to a place and the people who make it special.”

Select trips include the company's Small Group Adventures and Private Custom Journeys, with travel dates in 2026 and 2027. Discounts apply to new bookings made during the promotion, are subject to availability and cannot be applied to existing reservations or combined with other promotions on the same trip.

The Off the Beaten Path Black Friday Travel Sale is available now through December 2, 2026. Additional details, including terms, eligible departures and booking information, can be found here.

Off the Beaten Path invites travelers to learn more about their award-winning tours at offthebeatenpath. Please call 800-445-2995 or email... to begin planning your adventure today.

About Off the Beaten Path

Off the Beaten Path is a dedicated travel company committed to offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences. Our mission of changing lives through exceptional travel experiences drives us to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients, our communities, and ourselves. Join us off the beaten path, at the confluence of journey and destination, where the heart of the traveler meets the soul of the place.

Blythe C Beaubien

Bigger Fish PR

+1 415-680-0821

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Off the Beaten Path Offers Up to $1500 Off Select Journeys in Black Friday + Travel Tuesday Sale News Provided By Bigger Fish PR November 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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