ChemTech Solution introduces four carrier tape sheet types and plastic bobbins made in Vietnam for electronic component packaging companies.

SOUTH KOREA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of carrier tape sheets and cover tapes, is introducing its range of polystyrene-based sheets for carrier tape production and its plastic bobbins to electronic component packaging companies outside Korea.Carrier tape is the pocketed tape that holds small electronic components such as MLCCs, semiconductors and LEDs as they move to surface mount technology (SMT) lines. Before the pockets can be formed, the tape starts as a sheet. ChemTech Solution supplies these sheets, along with the cover tapes that seal the pockets and the bobbins used to wind the finished tape.Two Decades of Carrier Tape Sheet DevelopmentChemTech Solution was founded in February 2002 as a venture company. According to its company history, it launched a general transparent sheet for carrier tape in 2002, which it describes as the first in Korea. In 2004 it launched a high clear sheet for carrier tape, and in 2005 it installed a co-extruder and began selling a permanent antistatic transparent sheet, again described by the company as a first in Korea.In 2006 the company acquired an invention patent for an electronic component packaging sheet (Patent No. 10-0646412). It moved its head office and factory to its current site in Cheongbuk, Pyeongtaek in 2015, the same year it completed development of a PS conductive transparent sheet, which it describes as the first in Korea, and began selling it, and established a company-affiliated R&D center in 2018.Four Sheet Types for Different Packaging NeedsThe company's current sheet lineup covers four products, each designed for a different set of packaging requirements:Permanent Antistatic Clear Sheet – a three-layer sheet that combines transparency, forming ability and permanent antistatic properties. It is intended for small electronic components that require antistatic packaging.Conductive Transparent Sheet – a three-layer transparent sheet with electrical conductivity and good formability, suited to small electronic parts that require conductive packaging, including semiconductor and LED components.High Transparent Sheet rolls slit for carrier tape productionHigh Transparent Sheet – a single-layer sheet with high transparency, impact resistance and good forming ability. The company notes that it produces fewer burrs, making it suitable for parts packaging that requires both transparency and strength.A-PET Sheet – a single-layer general clear sheet with good forming ability, stable dimensions and good elongation, which makes it suitable for complicated pocket shapes.According to the company's published specifications, its sheets are available in thicknesses of 0.3 mm, 0.4 mm and 0.5 mm, in widths from 12.1 mm to 114.1 mm, and in a standard length of 400 meters. The company also states that its polystyrene sheets have a lower specific gravity than PVC and A-PET and can be easily reused after use.Plastic Bobbins Produced in VietnamPlastic bobbins (reels) for embossed carrier tapeAlongside its sheets and cover tapes, ChemTech Solution produces plastic bobbins, or reels, used for embossed carrier tape. The bobbins are made in various colors and sizes, including 380 mm diameter reels with 80 mm and 180 mm cores in widths from 16 mm to 72 mm, and the company lists mobile and automotive applications as customer sites.Bobbin production takes place in Vietnam. The company established its local company, ChemTech Solution VINA, in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, in 2015, and opened a local office in Shenzhen, China, in 2021.Quality Systems and Export ReadinessChemTech Solution received ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications in 2013 and became a certificate of origin certified exporter in 2016. In 2021 it was certified as a material, part and equipment specialized company, and in 2022 it acquired Innobiz certification and installed a traverse-type narrow slitter machine. The company was also selected for Korea's export voucher support program in 2022.Together with its conductive, antistatic and traverse-type cover tapes, the sheet and bobbin lineup allows electronic component packaging companies to source several carrier tape materials from a single supplier. ChemTech Solution welcomes inquiries about product specifications, samples and business cooperation from carrier tape manufacturers, electronic component makers and distributors.About ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd.Established in February 2002, ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer of carrier tape sheets and cover tapes used for packaging semiconductors and electronic components. Based in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, the company produces permanent antistatic clear sheets, conductive transparent sheets, high transparent sheets, A-PET sheets, conductive, antistatic and traverse-type cover tapes, and plastic bobbins, with a local company in Vietnam and an office in China.ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd....313-15, Cheongbukjungang-ro, Cheongbuk-eup, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, 17800, Republic of Korea+82. 31. 686. 6244 ~ 5

ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd.

ChemTech Solution

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ChemTech Solution Introduces Carrier Tape Sheets and Plastic Bobbins News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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