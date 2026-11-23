IGNITE survey (Nov 11-12, 2026): Among 353 online shoppers in Japan, excluding those who had never seen unnatural Japanese, 49.3% suspected a fake or fraudulent site or stopped buying from it, and 38.8% searched for the product on another site.

IGNITE survey (Nov 11-12, 2026) of 400 online shoppers in Japan: being sold on Japanese online marketplaces (35.2%) and Japanese buyer reviews (25.5%) ranked above natural Japanese on the site (15.8%) as reasons to trust a new foreign brand.

Among 400 online buyers of overseas brands, major-platform sales and reviews from Japanese buyers outranked natural Japanese as reasons to trust a new brand.

OSAKA, JAPAN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IGNITE Co., Ltd., an Osaka-based marketing agency that helps overseas companies enter Japan, surveyed how Japanese consumers respond to the Japanese-language websites and product pages of overseas brands. The online survey ran on November 11-12, 2026. The 400 respondents were people in Japan aged 21 to 69 who had bought an overseas brand's product online in the past year.Many respondents said unnatural Japanese made them doubt a website or stop buying from it. The survey asked how respondents felt and what they did when they saw unnatural Japanese on an overseas brand's website or product page. After excluding 47 respondents who said they had never seen unnatural Japanese, 353 remained. Of those, 49.3% said they suspected a fake or fraudulent site or stopped buying from that site. By contrast, 9.3% said they were not bothered. All other respondents, about nine in ten, chose at least one answer showing concern or a change in behavior. In addition, 38.8% searched for the same product on another site, such as Amazon or Rakuten.The language was not the only concern. Of all 400 respondents, 69.5% said something on an overseas brand's Japanese-language website, product page, or ad had made them uneasy or seemed wrong. Japanese that read like machine translation was cited by 22.0%, about as often as two other issues. Having few or no reviews from buyers in Japan was cited by 21.2%, and sizes or units that differed from Japanese conventions were cited by 20.8%.Being sold on major e-commerce platforms was the most common reason respondents gave for trusting an overseas brand they had not bought from before. Asked to choose up to three reasons, 35.2% selected "sold on Japanese online marketplaces such as Amazon and Rakuten." Next came "many reviews from Japanese buyers " at 25.5% and "prices shown in yen, including shipping" at 19.5%. "Natural Japanese on the website and in product descriptions" ranked fifth, at 15.8%.Among these respondents, natural Japanese ranked fairly low as a reason to trust a brand, while unnatural Japanese drew strong negative reactions. The reasons chosen most often were availability on major e-commerce platforms, reviews from Japanese buyers, and prices in yen, including shipping. Brands can show this information on their own Japanese-language websites, not only on online marketplaces. IGNITE believes that localization for Japan should cover how this information is presented, not only how the words are translated.IGNITE works in English with overseas companies expanding into Japan. Its services include localizing websites and product pages into Japanese, e-commerce support for the Japanese market, and research on Japanese consumers."When the Japanese is unnatural, shoppers can start doubting the website before they even look at the product," said Hiroki Mitsui, COO of IGNITE. "But fixing the language isn't enough. Shoppers in this survey looked for proof that a brand already sells in Japan, such as listings on major e-commerce platforms and reviews from local customers. It's important for brands to show that information clearly on their own Japanese-language websites, too."About the survey: IGNITE conducted this online survey on November 11-12, 2026. Respondents were 400 men and women aged 21 to 69 living in Japan who had bought an overseas brand's product online in the past year. Men made up 68% of respondents, and about half were in their 50s or 60s. No gender or age quotas were used, and responses were not weighted by gender or age. Reactions to unnatural Japanese are based on 353 respondents, excluding those who said they had never seen it. The results describe these respondents and do not represent all consumers in Japan.IGNITE will soon publish more results from the same survey, covering how Japanese consumers discover and research overseas products. More information is available at .About IGNITE Co., Ltd.IGNITE is an international marketing agency in Japan, headquartered in Osaka with an office in Tokyo. It supports overseas companies that want to launch products and services in Japan, as well as Japanese companies that want to reach customers abroad. The team includes native English-speaking staff and bilingual staff, so clients can communicate in English from consultation to reporting. Its services include market research, SEO, advertising, PR, social media marketing, influencer marketing, website development, localization, and e-commerce marketing.Website:

Hiroki Mitsui

IGNITE Co., Ltd.

+81 70-9254-6842

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IGNITE Survey: Nearly Half of Surveyed Shoppers in Japan Say Unnatural Japanese Made Them Suspect Fraud or Stop Buying News Provided By IGNITE Co., Ltd. November 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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