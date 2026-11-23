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Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Understanding the growth and future prospects of the diabetic macular edema (DME) market is crucial given the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. This condition, which significantly impacts vision, has driven steady market expansion. Let's explore the market size, key factors influencing growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the DME landscape.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market

The diabetic macular edema market has shown consistent growth in recent years. From $4.88 billion in 2025, it is expected to increase to $5.09 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This upward trend during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the growing number of diabetic eye disease cases, limited early screening, rising instances of vision impairment, dependence on hospital-based ophthalmology services, and longer diabetes durations. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $6 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 4.2%. Innovations in biologic therapies, expansion of AI-driven eye screening programs, growth in specialty eye clinics, increased awareness of diabetic eye complications, and the aging diabetic population are expected to fuel this growth. Key trends anticipated include wider use of anti-VEGF treatments, adoption of advanced retinal imaging, broadening early diagnosis and monitoring initiatives, heightened emphasis on vision preservation, and integration of AI-based ophthalmic screening.

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What Diabetic Macular Edema Is and Its Impact on Vision

Diabetic macular edema occurs when fluid builds up in the macula-the retina's central region responsible for clear, sharp vision. This swelling results from damaged blood vessels leaking fluid and proteins into the retinal tissue, which can lead to vision loss or blindness if untreated. DME is a frequent cause of vision impairment among diabetic patients and commonly arises alongside diabetic retinopathy, another serious diabetic eye condition.

Primary Factors Driving Expansion in the Diabetic Macular Edema Market

A major contributor to the DME market's growth is the rising global prevalence of diabetes. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, increasing obesity rates, aging populations, and genetic predisposition have all contributed to this trend. Diabetes damages retinal blood vessels, causing leakage that leads to macular swelling and edema. For instance, in June 2023, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a US-based public health research organization, reported that over 500 million people worldwide were living with diabetes. This number is projected to more than double by 2050, reaching 1.3 billion. Such a dramatic increase in diabetic cases is directly driving demand for treatments and diagnostic tools related to diabetic macular edema.

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Geographic Leaders and Growth Outlook for the DME Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetic macular edema market, making it the leading region in terms of market size. However, the fastest regional growth is expected to occur in Europe during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on emerging opportunities and challenges within the DME market.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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