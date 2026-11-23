Mundano, Kumi Naidoo, Amalen, and Dr. Jen Rae (Métis) participating at COP31. Photo by @flaviapierrypsicologia

In response to the omission of fossil fuel phase-out language in Antalya, the international coalition calls for artivism on International Human Rights Day

TURKEY, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANTALYA, TÜRKIYE, November 20, 2026The Global Artivism Movement today announced "Global Proof of Life Day," a worldwide mobilization scheduled for December 10, 2026, coinciding with International Human Rights Day. The announcement follows the release of the latest COP31 draft outcome in Antalya, which omits references to phasing out fossil fuels and revises earlier commitments on climate finance and adaptation.Following the Santa Marta process, the First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, civil society organizations and participating delegations arrived in Antalya, anticipating binding language on emissions reductions. The Global Artivism Movement stated that the current draft text falls short of scientific benchmarks associated with the 1.5°C warming threshold."The removal of references to fossil fuels from the latest draft outcome, alongside weakened commitments on climate finance and adaptation, represents a significant shift away from what the science demands," the Global Artivism Movement said in a joint statement. "Leaving out binding language on emissions reductions puts future generations at risk."In its statement, the movement referenced recent remarks made by Panama's Environment Minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, regarding the influence of fossil fuel interests on the negotiation process. The Global Artivism Movement expressed its support for Panama's position on the draft text, as well as for Nepal's stance during the talks.The coalition also affirmed its solidarity with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change (IIPFCC), and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), noting that these delegations represent communities directly impacted by climate change whose homes, cultures, and territories are at stake.During the final hours of COP31, the movement is urging governments to support a clear commitment to phase out fossil fuels. At the same time, the organization pointed to diplomatic initiatives advancing outside the Antalya conference, including the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative led by 30 countries from the Global South and the upcoming second conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, to be co-convened in Tuvalu with the Republic of Ireland.Beyond formal diplomacy, the movement highlighted ongoing civic participation globally, citing recent U.S. midterm elections, civic movements in Serbia and Brazil, and hundreds of community-led events taking place during Global Artivism Month, which runs from November 1 to December 10."Our call for 'Global Proof of Life Day' is about demonstrating that communities around the world remain engaged, creative, and committed to a sustainable future," said Kumi Naidoo, Co-Founder of the Global Artivism Movement. "Culture, creativity, and collective imagination are essential to addressing the climate crisis alongside technology, economics, and diplomacy."In the lead-up to December 10, the Global Artivism Movement is inviting communities worldwide to organize creative actions, cultural events, community gatherings, public demonstrations, and discussions."Even when formal negotiations face obstacles, communities continue to organize and build toward a just and sustainable future," the coalition's joint statement concluded.The statement was issued on behalf of the Global Artivism Movement by Kumi Naidoo (Co-Founder, Global Artivism Movement, South Africa), Dr. Jen Rae (Métis, Co-Founder, Centre for Reworlding and Creative Climate, Australia), Mundano (Street Artist and Founder of Pimp My Carroça, Brazil), and Amalen (Co-Founder and Asian Director of artivistnetwork, Malaysia).About the Global Artivism MovementThe Global Artivism Movement is an international network of artists, activists, and cultural organizers advancing climate justice, human rights, and sustainable futures through culture, creativity, and collective imagination.

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Global Artivism Movement Announces 'Global Proof of Life Day' Ahead of December 10 Following COP31 News Provided By Global Artivism November 24, 2026, 00:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Waste Management



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