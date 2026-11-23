Ecom Outpost helps shoppers discover independent online stores and buy directly from the merchants.

Atlanta-based Ecom Outpost is now available on the Shopify App Store. Shoppers discover independent brands, then buy on each store's own checkout.

- Jamal Grady, Founder of Ecom Outpost

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecom Outpost, a shopping discovery site built only for independent online stores, launched today on the Shopify App Store. It gives shoppers one place to find independent brands and their products, then sends them straight to the merchant's own store to buy.

Most online shopping runs through a few giant marketplaces. They own the checkout, keep the customer relationship and take a cut of every sale. Independent stores are left with a hard choice: pay to rent visibility, or stay hard to find. Ecom Outpost is built to change that.

On Ecom Outpost, shoppers search and browse departments the way they would on any big shopping site. When they find something they like, they buy it on the merchant's own Shopify checkout, with the item already in the cart. The merchant keeps the sale, the customer and the relationship. Ecom Outpost takes no commission.

"Independent stores shouldn't have to hand over their checkout and their customers just to be found," said Jamal Grady, founder of Ecom Outpost. "Ecom Outpost sends shoppers straight to the store. We're here to change online shopping for the better, for store owners and for the people who shop with them."

Merchants can install Ecom Outpost's Shopify sales channel from the Shopify App Store and connect their store in a few minutes.

>Listed (free): a store profile on Ecom Outpost.

>Catalog ($5/month): the store's products appear in Ecom Outpost search and departments.

>Promote ($15/month): adds clearly labeled sponsored placements.

Billing runs through Shopify, with no contract. Merchants can remove their store at any time.

Ecom Outpost is open to US Shopify stores selling in US dollars. Support for WooCommerce stores is planned.

Grady owns and operates several Shopify stores and built Ecom Outpost to solve the discovery problem he faced as a merchant.

Shoppers can browse independent stores at . Shopify merchants can install Ecom Outpost at the Shopify App Store.

About Ecom Outpost

Ecom Outpost is a shopping discovery site for independent online stores. Shoppers find brands and products, then buy on the merchant's own checkout. Founded by Jamal Grady and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Ecom Outpost takes no commission on sales and offers merchants free and low-cost paid visibility, billed through Shopify. Learn more at .

Jamal Grady

Ecom Outpost

+1 470-255-4438

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Get Your Shopify Store Discovered | Ecom Outpost Marketplace & Sales Channel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ecom Outpost Launches a Shopping Discovery Site Built Only for Independent Online Stores News Provided By Ecom Outpost November 24, 2026, 00:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.