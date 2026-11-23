Utah Low Rate offers bank statement, 1099 and P&L mortgage options for self-employed Utah borrowers

Utah Low Rate offers bank statement, 1099 and profit-and-loss mortgage programs for Utah business owners, contractors and freelancers turned down by banks.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateMURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Utah mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, has released new guidance for self-employed Utahns who have been turned down for a mortgage, or told they qualify for less than they expected, because of how their income shows up on tax returns.Utah has one of the most entrepreneurial economies in the country, from contractors and trades businesses to tech founders, real estate agents, medical practice owners and small retailers. Many of these borrowers share the same mortgage problem. Business deductions that lower their taxes also lower the income a traditional lender can count."I hear it all the time: 'My bank said I don't make enough,'" said Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate. "Then we look at their bank statements and there's plenty of money coming in. The bank was just reading the wrong document."Utah Low Rate offers three main alternative-documentation programs for self-employed borrowers:. Bank statement loans: income is calculated from 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank deposits, with an expense factor applied where required.. 1099 loans: contractors and commission earners can qualify using 1099 forms instead of full tax returns.. Profit-and-loss loans: some programs allow qualifying from a P&L prepared by a CPA or tax preparer.These are Non-QM programs, which means each lender sets its own guidelines. Minimum credit scores, down payments, reserves, how long a borrower must have been self-employed and how expenses are calculated can all differ from lender to lender. As a broker, Utah Low Rate compares one borrower's file across multiple wholesale lenders instead of fitting the borrower into a single bank's program."Bank statement loans usually carry a higher rate than a conventional loan, so I'll always tell someone if they can qualify the traditional way," Paris said. "But for a lot of self-employed people, the alternative isn't a cheaper loan. It's renting for another two years while they rewrite their taxes."Programs are available for loan amounts from standard purchases up through jumbo, for primary residences, second homes and investment properties statewide, from Logan and Ogden to Salt Lake City, Lehi, Park City and St. George.Self-employed borrowers can learn more in Utah Low Rate's guide to Utah bank statement loans, or compare alternatives on its 1099 mortgage loans and profit and loss mortgage loans pages.Borrowers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to find out which self-employed program fits their income.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans statewide. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL PARIS

UTAHLOWRATE

+1 801-604-4949

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Utah Mortgage Broker Releases Information on Bank Statement Loan Options for Self-Employed Homebuyers News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 24, 2026, 00:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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