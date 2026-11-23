Srisailam Temple Hosts Grand Lakshadeepotsavam On Kartheeka Somavaram

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam grandly organised Lakshadeepotsavam (Festival of One Lakh Lamps) and Pushkarini Harathi on the auspicious occasion of Kartheeka Somavaram on Monday. According to the temple authorities, the spiritual programmes were organised for the welfare and well-being of the entire world (Loka Kalyanam). Devasthanam Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, and Executive Officer, M. Srinivasa Rao, informed that the celebrations were held at the temple Pushkarini as part of the religious observances. As part of the Lakshadeepotsavam, lamps were illuminated throughout the Pushkarini premises, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere. The Pushkarini Harathi featured ten traditional forms of sacred Harathis, which were offered to Sri Swamy and Ammavaru and the Pushkarini in accordance with prescribed religious rituals. The ten Harathis performed during the ceremony included Omkara Harathi, Naga Harathi, Trishula Harathi, Nandi Harathi, Simha Harathi, Surya Harathi, Chandra Harathi, Kumbha Harathi, Nakshatra Harathi and Karpura Harathi. The celebrations were conducted by the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam as part of the Kartheeka Somavaram observances.

Meanwhile, the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam organised the grand Koti Deepotsavam (Festival of a Million Lamps), with thousands of lamps illuminating the temple premises and ten traditional Aaratis offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba. The celebrations, held on Friday, November 20, at the grounds in front of the Devasthanam Agama Pathashala, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees. A specially designed stage resembling Mount Kailasa, the divine abode of Lord Shiva, added grandeur to the occasion. The Devasthanam made arrangements for the festival and provided the required puja materials. (ANI)