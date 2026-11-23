Murrieta, CA - Nov. 23, 2026 - Found Revenue Solutions Founder Highlights the Importance of Addressing Retirement Tax Exposure Before Reaching Age 70

Retirement savers with substantial balances in traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts may face a significant tax challenge as they enter their 70s: Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). Cameron Bryant of Found Revenue Solutions is drawing attention to how these mandatory withdrawals can affect retirement income, taxes, Medicare premiums, and Social Security benefits, emphasizing why proactive planning should begin well before distributions are required.

A recent Kiplinger article illustrates how much individuals with $2.5 million in tax-deferred retirement accounts may be required to withdraw at different ages. While the article's calculations assume the account balance remains unchanged, Bryant takes the analysis further by showing how continued investment growth could increase the required withdrawal amounts.

Based on the $2.5 million account balance scenario, the estimated annual RMDs include:



Age 73: $94,340

Age 75: $101,626, potentially increasing to $105,569 with 6% annual account growth

Age 80: $123,762, potentially increasing to $137,475 with 6% annual account growth Age 85: $156,250, potentially increasing to $175,755 with 6% annual account growth

These figures illustrate how required withdrawals can grow over time, particularly when retirement accounts continue to appreciate. Since RMDs from traditional tax-deferred accounts are generally taxed as ordinary income, retirees may find themselves facing substantial tax liabilities even when they do not need the withdrawn funds to cover their living expenses.

The implications can extend beyond income taxes. Higher taxable income may also affect Medicare premiums through Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA) and potentially increase the taxable portion of Social Security benefits. Without a coordinated retirement income strategy, these additional costs can significantly influence how much money retirees ultimately keep.

“I feel this topic is so important right now,” says Bryant.“In 35 years of reviewing retirement income, I have seen the same surprise again and again. People save for decades in tax-deferred accounts, then discover the tax bill was waiting for them the whole time.”

Bryant explains that the IRS life expectancy factors used to calculate RMDs generally decrease as account holders age, resulting in larger required withdrawal percentages over time. This makes it important for individuals to understand their future tax exposure before mandatory distributions begin.

Rather than waiting until their 70s to address the issue, Bryant encourages individuals in their 60s to explore retirement income strategies that may help manage future RMDs and reduce unnecessary tax exposure. Depending on individual circumstances, planning opportunities may include evaluating withdrawal strategies, Roth conversions, and the timing of taxable retirement income.

The goal is to help retirees look beyond their account balances and understand how taxes, required distributions, and other retirement income factors work together.

For individuals approaching retirement or already managing substantial tax-deferred savings, understanding the potential impact of RMDs today can help them make more informed financial decisions for tomorrow.

About Cameron Bryant

Cameron Bryant is associated with Found Revenue Solutions and focuses on retirement income considerations, including the potential tax implications of Required Minimum Distributions. Drawing on 35 years of experience reviewing retirement income, Bryant emphasizes the importance of proactive planning to help individuals better understand and prepare for the financial challenges that can arise during retirement.

With over 37 years of experience, I specialize in helping pre- retirees and retirees develop taxadvantaged retirement plans tailored to their individual needs.

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working exclusively with franchisees of 7Eleven, Mobil, Shell, Hallmark, and Yamaha, helping them establish retirement strategies for both their personal and business goals.

Today, the majority of my practice is dedicated to working with pre-retirees and retirees in helping them understand and navigate their retirement options, and develop a sound and stable retirement.

Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my family, traveling, boating, and catching a hockey game whenever I get the chance.

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