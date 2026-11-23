MENAFN - GetNews) The Frequency Portal is a personal, original painting created specifically for each individual.

SCOTLAND - Nov. 23, 2026 - Award-winning visionary artist, bestselling author and creator of The Colour Codex, Jackie Philip, introduces The Frequency Portal – a bespoke original circular painting created specifically for each individual.

“What got you here won't get you there. It's time to fine-tune your frequency.”

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Bringing together colour, light and energetic artistry, each painting is a unique visual expression of the individual it is created for. It offers a personal work of art to live with, connect with and return to as a reminder of the qualities, intentions and direction they wish to embody.

Created for individuals, visionaries and leaders entering a new chapter, The Frequency Portal is one expression of Jackie's wider artistic vision: exploring how art and colour can bring greater harmony, meaning and possibility into everyday life.

“Art has always shaped culture. I believe its next evolution is to restore coherence – one painting, one person, one space at a time,” says Jackie Philip.“Through The Colour Codex, I bring together original art, colour, light and frequency to create works that go beyond the visual. I see colour as a language, art as transmission and beauty as a force for reconnection – bringing people and their environments into greater harmony.”

Jackie sees colour as more than something we look at. It is an experience that can affect our mood, perception and relationship with our surroundings. Her paintings explore this connection through an intuitive creative process, bringing together colour, light, form and frequency.

Art is not simply something we put on a wall. It can influence how we feel, what we notice and how we experience the spaces around us.

About The Frequency Portal

The Frequency Portal is a personal, original painting created specifically for each individual. Each piece begins with an exploration of colour, light and personal expression. The result is artwork with its own character, meaning and presence – created to be experienced and lived with.

About The Colour Codex

The Colour Codex is Jackie Philip's original approach to art, exploring the relationship between colour, light, frequency and human experience. It sits at the meeting point of contemporary art and energetic artistry, and gives her work a recognisable philosophy and purpose while each painting remains an individual artistic expression. Jackie's work includes original contemporary paintings, bespoke commissions, the Frequency Portal, limited-edition art and wearable art, and creative experiences exploring colour and consciousness.

About Jackie Philip

Jackie Philip is an award-winning visionary artist, bestselling author and creator of The Colour Codex. Based in Scotland, she has developed a distinctive artistic practice exploring the relationship between colour, light, frequency and human experience. Her own healing journey led her to explore the relationship between the body, emotions, environment and energy, giving rise to her distinctive approach, Energetic Artistry.

Her original paintings and bespoke commissions have found their way into private collections internationally. Her work is guided by a belief that beauty and creativity have a meaningful role to play in how we live, work and shape the world around us.

Books published:



Messages from Beyond the Sun – fresh perspectives from today's spiritually intelligent leaders (Engelheim Press) Soulful Poems – Nature and Nurture (Soul Valley Publishing)

Selected awards:



British Institute Fund, UK

Hunting Arts Prize, RCA London Italian Government Scholarship and Residency, Italy