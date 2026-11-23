MENAFN - GetNews)On November 19, the 17th Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of Sichuan Province drew to a close, having been a resounding success. Over the seven-day spectacle, 1,959 athletes from 27 teams competed with one another to prove their skills, electrifying the venue with unforgettable highlights as well as their individual charms. Sharing the arena, competitors of each ethnic minority ultimately came together as one - as tightly united as the seeds of a pomegranate.

Over the seven days, against the vibrant backdrop of these 12 sports and 102 events and beyond the speed, skill, and strength they demonstrated, these athletes have shown how we can keep the traditional sports culture of ethnic minorities alive in the new era.

From Pearl Ball and Dragon Boat Race to Stilt Racing, some stem from people's ways of living and production, while others are closely associated with ethnic festivals and traditional customs. According to Wang Yanchao, Deputy Chief Referee for Pearl Ball, this sport originated in pearl harvesting, a form of Manchu labor, which later evolved from everyday work to a recreational competition. Wang also expressed his hope to share the joy and wisdom born of labor with more people across the arena.

For the competitors, these sports and events maintain the continuity of ethnic culture and legacy, and even come to represent a celebration of a beautiful lifestyle.

For Panzhihua itself, this legacy carries even deeper significance. Sixty-one years ago, hundreds of thousands of builders from every corner of China converged along the Jinsha River. In a remarkable feat, they joined forces to carve a steel city out of barren wilderness, forging the enduring“Spirit of the Third-Front Construction”.

Panzhihua has embraced a strategy of“building pre-event buzz to attract visitors, delivering immersive experiences during the Games, and realizing citywide scenario integration.” By seamlessly linking sporting events with consumption, the city continues to elevate its“Shopping in the City of Flowers” brand - turning the surging popularity of this sports event into an enduring engine for urban consumption growth.

Breaking beyond the confines of a single competition venue, Panzhihua teamed up with its districts and counties to roll out a series of themed activities spotlighting cultural tourism, cuisine, and leisure. In Miyi County, dragon boat racers paddled fiercely through the waves while vibrant themed night markets buzzed with energy. In Yanbian, the“Tianfu Harmony Banquet: Flavors of the City of Flowers” culinary showcase paired scenic landscapes with a mutton rice noodle festival, hot springs, and wellness experiences. Meanwhile, in the East District, the industrial heritage of the Third-Front Construction intertwined with the city's nightscape, sparking a boom in local dining and inns. In doing so, the Games' impact expanded beyond the arenas to a wider array of sectors.

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Sichuan Daily, which is a well-established mainstream media based in Sichuan, founded in 1952 delivers reliable coverage of local economy, ecology, culture and community stories across the province.