MENAFN - GetNews) The company is building the verified project record for California home renovation, and says the industry's real constraint is that good work cannot be shown to anyone who was not there. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 22, 2026 - AI Bridge (AiB) is in the business

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Nov. 23, 2026 - AI Bridge (AiB) is in the business of making renovation work demonstrable. The California company builds the verified project record for residential renovation - a documented history of who owned the house, who did the work, what was committed to and what was actually finished - and is opening it to California renovation teams on an invitation basis.

The problem is not quality. It is evidence.

Residential renovation is one of the largest parts of the housing economy that still runs almost entirely on personal trust. The work is done by small teams, often three to twenty people and frequently a family business, and those teams carry nothing portable. The paperwork that lets a team take on the work says nothing about whether their last eight houses came in on schedule. Everything that actually matters about a team - how they handle a surprise behind a wall, whether their budgets hold, what they do when a schedule slips - lives in a reference list and a folder of photographs. It does not transfer. Every new project starts the relationship from zero.

"Our customer is the team that does careful work and has no way to show it," said Joe Li, co-founder of AI Bridge. "They are competing against people who talk a better game, and they lose, because an outsider has no way to tell the difference. We are building the thing that tells the difference."

What the company does

AI Bridge works on that gap in three places. It confirms the property's owner of record against public title data before a project goes live. It verifies the identity of the team putting the project forward. And it documents construction progress against the milestones that team committed to, with evidence attached as the work happens rather than assembled at the end. AI Bridge does not hold or move money at any point; where a project involves money, it is held and released by independent third-party escrow companies against milestones that have been completed.

What a team gets out of it is a history it can carry. A record on AI Bridge can be handed to a supplier, an agent or an escrow officer, and it says the same thing to all of them. Teams on the platform are also introduced to supply-chain brands, transaction platforms and media partners, and their projects continue to be covered as milestones are completed - the premise being that a team with a verifiable history should find it easier to grow than one without.

The record has to hold the bad outcomes too

A project that fails stays published, with its history intact. The company regards that as the condition that makes the rest of it mean anything.

"A track record that only contains wins isn't a track record, it's marketing," said Li. "The moment we start quietly removing the projects that went wrong, everything else we verify is worthless. We would rather publish a hard year than curate one."

Where this is meant to go

"We are not trying to be the place where renovation projects get discovered," said Li. "We are trying to be the place where a project's history is written down and cannot be rewritten later. If in five years a California renovation team's standing rests on a verified history instead of three phone references, that is the whole goal. Everything else we build is downstream of it."

A large share of California's renovation work is carried out by teams who run their business in Chinese while title, escrow, permitting and disclosure all happen in English. AI Bridge keeps the entire project record in both languages, which the company describes less as a translation feature than as a condition of serving the market it set out to serve.

The first teams to publish records are the ten named Top 10 Home Renovation Brands in California at the inaugural California Renovation Contest, the eight-month program AI Bridge ran with Professional Alliance LLC, which closed Nov. 5–6 in Diamond Bar. Their projects will be documented on the platform through April 2027.

AI Bridge operates in California only and remains invitation-only. The company calls that scope deliberate: a verification process is worth nothing until it has held up project by project, and it intends to establish that on one state's worth of houses before taking on a second.

About AI Bridge

AI Bridge (AiB) builds the verified project record for residential renovation in California - title-data checks against public records, identity verification, named escrow references, and milestone-based progress disclosure in English and Chinese. AI Bridge does not hold or move money; where money is involved it is held by independent third-party escrow companies. The platform operates in California on an invitation-only basis. AI Bridge co-hosted the inaugural California Renovation Contest with Professional Alliance LLC. More at aibridge.