MENAFN - GetNews)Hajj 2027 Preparation Checklist Shamco Travels shares a Hajj 2027 checklist for overseas Pakistanis covering medical fitness, passports, booking verification, and travel planning.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - 23 NOV., 2026 - Hajj and Umrah travel agency Shamco Travels has provided a checklist for overseas pilgrims to prepare for Hajj 2027, following the deadline for private Hajj bookings and payments in Pakistan on 20 NOVEMBER 2026, set by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Once private Hajj bookings have been made, pilgrims should begin to prepare the necessary documents, ensure they meet medical requirements, plan travel, and confirm booking information.

Preparations to go on Hajj 2027 will vary for overseas Pakistani pilgrims, in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, with international travel considerations, medical requirements, and family considerations to be made.

Checklist for Overseas Pakistani Pilgrims for Hajj 2027

The following checklist from Shamco Travels should be considered by pilgrims going on Hajj 2027.

1. Confirm Booking and Payment

Pilgrims who have booked Hajj 2027 under the Private Hajj Scheme in Pakistan should confirm registration details and payment have been processed via the official website (Pak Hajj App) or Hajj Portal.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs stresses that pilgrims must make private Hajj bookings and payments through approved online processes. Pilgrims should keep copies of confirmation, payment receipts and correspondence in relation to their booking.

2. Confirm Passport and Identity Documents

Overseas Pakistani pilgrims should confirm that their passport is still valid and details match what was put into Hajj registration.

If the pilgrim also holds other identification or residency documentation, they should confirm what requirements apply in relation to entering, leaving and transiting through their country of residence, along with what requirements apply for their travel route.

Passport validity and eligibility should always be checked against the most up to date information provided for Hajj 2027.

3. Complete Medical Requirement

A medical certificate is required for Hajj 2027.

Overseas Pakistani pilgrims can get medical forms completed and certified by a GP in their country of residence. The necessary documentation can be uploaded in the 'overseas' category of the site. (National Information Technology Board Pakistan).

Pilgrims should check the most up to date medical requirements and if necessary attend medical appointments. Pilgrims should also confirm their documentation has been successfully uploaded.

4. Booked Services

Pilgrims should consider what services are included within the Hajj package they have chosen.

This may include accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, transport between locations, group itineraries, and services offered during Hajj.

By knowing this information in advance, pilgrims can plan effectively for Hajj and avoid confusion once in Saudi Arabia.

5. Health, mobility and personal requirements

As Hajj requires a lot of walking and movement in busy areas, pilgrims (particularly elderly people and people with ongoing health requirements) should speak to a suitably qualified medical professional to confirm they are fit to go on Hajj.

Travelers should take any important medications with them, keep copies of prescriptions, and check what medications and vaccinations are required in Saudi Arabia.

Families of elderly pilgrims should consider the accommodation, transport and support requirements of the elderly relative(s).

6. Keep Informed

Procedures, required documents and organisation for Hajj may be changed closer to Hajj.

Shamco Travels recommends that overseas Pakistani pilgrims check official updates from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the official Pak Hajj App and relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia. Unreliable information from social media sources should not be used.

Importance of Preparing in Advance

Many overseas Pakistani pilgrims will have to make arrangements for Hajj in multiple countries. As a result, connecting flights, time off work, family travel arrangements and different immigration requirements in different countries can make preparation for Hajj complicated.

By getting documents in order in advance, pilgrims can identify any problems and make changes if required without last minute stress.

Shamco Travels recommends that pilgrims should be in direct contact with their Hajj service providers to confirm what is included in their package and any changes which affect their pilgrimage.

Getting Ready for Hajj 2027

As Hajj 2027 gets closer, pilgrims should start to get ready for the practical elements of Hajj.

Getting familiar with official requirements, getting documents together, considering medical requirements and checking what is included in the booked Hajj package can make the pilgrimage run smoothly.

General information about Hajj travel arrangements and services within booked packages for overseas Pakistani pilgrims can be found here.

About Shamco Travels

Shamco Travels is a Hajj and Umrah travel agency based in Lahore and serves Pakistani and overseas Pakistani pilgrims. Pilgrims can be given information and made arrangements for Hajj and Umrah, including accommodation, transport and services, depending on the package chosen.

Shamco Travels aims to help pilgrims understand what travel options are available and to get prepared for the Pilgrimage.

Website:

Based in: Lahore, Pakistan.

Source of official information: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Government of Pakistan.